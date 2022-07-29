ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church & Dwight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) _ Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $187.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Church & Dwight shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

