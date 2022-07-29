Pa. state trooper wounded during struggle with suspect

www.pennlive.com
Related
Crash during Pa. motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.
Pa. news roundup: 4 killed in trailer crash, trooper shot, findings withheld in police killing
Following is a roundup of news from across Pennsylvania in recent days. 3 kids, woman killed when tractor, flatbed trailer overturn. A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children.
WJAC TV
Police say Maryland man arrested after victim finds stolen car in Pennsylvania
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a Maryland man is facing numerous charges including several felonies after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. On July 27th, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Donegal Township, Westmoreland County to locate a stolen vehicle. According to state police, a victim reported...
PennLive.com
Pennsylvania identity thefts up by nearly 270% since 2019: report | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with shooting trooper was previously convicted in murder-for-hire plot: Report
A man who admitted to shooting someone in 2005 allegedly shot a Pennsylvania State Trooper in the leg early Friday morning in Beaver County, according to CBS News. 41-year-old Damien Bradford had only been released from prison in 2021 when he set the sights of his 9mm pistol on Jonnie Schooley, a state trooper, in Aliquippa, CBS News said.
wtae.com
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Pa. man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife’s death
YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge’s decision...
butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murderer For Hire Shot Pennsylvania State Police Trooper While On Duty
A man who previously served prison time after pleading guilty in connection to a murderer for hire case, has shot a Pennsylvania state police trooper on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Damian Ray Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, has been identified as the shooter according to an updated release by Pennsylvania...
wtae.com
At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting suspect previously killed Hermitage’s Dr. Moonda in murder for hire
In a PSP press release, Troop D revealed that an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.
Man accused of abandoning stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into rental property
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area. State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
Pittsburgh Murder Suspect Arrested in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH, PA – A suspect wanted in the June 26th shooting murder of Joseph Mitchell...
One Dead in Crash Near Frank Curto Park
PITTSBURGH, PA – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash outside of Frank Curto...
Pennsylvania man arrested in Baltimore for attempted murder
38 year-old Rooney Poudyel has been arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder after a shooting in the 2900 block of O'Donnell Street
Man accused of brutally beating mailman in Brookline facing federal charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State charges have been dropped against a man accused of brutally beating a mail carrier with a baseball bat in Pittsburgh. Matthew Harrison is now facing federal charges. Postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was finishing up his route in the Brookline neighborhood in May when he was attacked outside of his vehicle. RELATED STORIES:SWAT called to Mt. Lebanon after mailman attackedMailman remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten in BrooklinePittsburgh community shows support for mailman brutally attacked with baseball batThere was then an hours-long standoff at 43-year-old Harrison's hours before he was taken into custody. He was initially charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Now that he is facing federal charges, Harrison has pled not guilty.
wtae.com
Home destroyed by fire in Fayette County
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Sheldon Avenue. No one lived in the home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
173K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0