ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Charter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $8.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.92 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHTR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Kyocera: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KYOTO, Japan (AP) _ Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $385.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Kyoto, Japan-based company said it had net income of $1.07. The industrial components supplier posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Shopify Registers Q2 Loss, but Revenues Rise

The E-commerce platform reported a loss in the second quarter of 2022, even though its revenues increased 16% year-over-year. Canadian E-commerce firm Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) has reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted loss came in at $0.03 per share, compared to the profit of $0.22 per share in the previous year and the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Automated Insights#Chtr
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance

Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
STOCKS
Deadline

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Fiscal 2022 Pay Plunges, Cash Bonus Shrinks

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw annual compensation drop to just under $5.6 million in fiscal 2022 from $19.2 million the year before. His cash bonus shrank to $2.8 million from $10 million. He received no option awards this year, compared with $6.7 million-worth last year, according to an SEC filing. Last year’s option grant was buoyed by a new contract. His stock awards rose to $1 million from $700,000. Feltheimer’s base salary was unchanged at $1.5 million. Lionsgate’s fiscal year ends in March. Vice chair Michael Burns saw his total compensation dip to $4.4 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Apple beats on earnings, sets new revenue record

Apple beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and set a new revenue record for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, posting strong results despite ongoing chip shortages and supply chain challenges. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AAPL APPLE INC. 162.51 +5.16 +3.28%. The iPhone maker reported revenue...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Mixed Earnings Report Leads Newell Brands to Slip

Newell Brands slipped 2.9% in Friday’s premarket, but spent most of Friday morning’s session split between recovery and further loss. That’s indicative of the company’s overall position: for every gain, there is a loss. While most may not recognize the name Newell Brands (NWL), they’ll recognize...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Barnes Shares Slide Post Q2 Top-Line Miss, FY22 Guidance Cut

Barnes Group Inc. B reported that second-quarter FY22 sales were flat year-over-year at $321.27 million, +5% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $329.1 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.56 compared to $0.45 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $0.48. The company reported an operating loss of $(28.19) million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half

Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy