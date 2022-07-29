Charter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $8.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.92 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.42 billion.

