Portion of Blyth Avenue closed for cross drain replacement today

www.an17.com
Related
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
WDSU
Madisonville Bridge reopens
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The Madisonville Bridge has reopened after experiencing a mechanical problem. According to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, the bridge was stuck in the open position. Marine traffic was not affected. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday the bridge reopened to traffic.
an17.com
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on the status of back-to-school, plus all the roadwork going on right now in Tangipahoa. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight
SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield. The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the...
KTBS
In Baton Rouge, one city worker put in for more than 2,600 hours of overtime in one year as auditor raises red flags
(The Center Square) – An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to...
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations
Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
tigerdroppings.com
Entergy is asking it's employees to donate portions of their paychecks to assist customers
Let me start this post by saying SUPPOSEDLY Entergy sent out a memo to some of its employees asking that they donate a portion of their paychecks to help certain customers pay their entergy bill...I grabbed this from a Baton Rouge subreddit. Can anyone here confirm or is this bullshite?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metairie Towers remains vacant 11 months after Ida, attorney says insurance agency isn’t paying up
It's being called an eyesore in Old Metairie - Metairie Towers. More than 400 people had to move out after Hurricane Ida. Eleven months later, it still sits vacant.
WDSU
One person killed and five others injured in Northshore car crash
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Lousiana State Police have reported that one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on Washington Parish car accident. According to reports, Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, was killed on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.
More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish
According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the spill happened at Ama Anchorage – just west of the Jefferson Parish line on the West Bank.
an17.com
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Body of 31-year-old Marrero man recovered from Lake Pontchartrain
Shortly after 8:00 AM on Saturday morning (July 30), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body of a 31-year-old Marrero man that jumped from the twin spans on Thursday night (July 28.) The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the man as Jermaine Smith.
an17.com
One driver killed, five injured in head-on crash in Washington Parish
BOGALUSA---Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
theadvocate.com
Afternoon thunderstorms roll through Baton Rouge area, leave behind flooded roadways; see photos
Thunderstorms that moved across southeastern Louisiana on Thursday afternoon left behind several flooded roadways in Baton Rouge. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area around 3 p.m. and will remain in effect through 6 p.m. A few showers and storms will linger into the evening,...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large
HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
theadvocate.com
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
theadvocate.com
Why are Louisiana electric bills sky high? ‘This is the most I’ve ever paid in my life’
Like any other south Louisiana resident, Ariane Shelling’s electricity bills have ballooned as summer temperatures continue to rise. Shelling, a registered nurse who lives in a 2,900-square-foot house in Chalmette, owed $231.29 for her April bill, a typical charge from Entergy Louisiana, her electricity provider. The invoice rose to $358.87 in May.
Comments / 0