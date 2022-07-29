ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Portion of Blyth Avenue closed for cross drain replacement today

By Press Release
an17.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.an17.com

WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Madisonville Bridge reopens

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The Madisonville Bridge has reopened after experiencing a mechanical problem. According to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, the bridge was stuck in the open position. Marine traffic was not affected. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday the bridge reopened to traffic.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
an17.com

Robby Miller

Parish President Robby Miller on the status of back-to-school, plus all the roadwork going on right now in Tangipahoa. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight

SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield. The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations

Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
WDSU

One person killed and five others injured in Northshore car crash

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Lousiana State Police have reported that one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on Washington Parish car accident. According to reports, Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, was killed on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Body of 31-year-old Marrero man recovered from Lake Pontchartrain

Shortly after 8:00 AM on Saturday morning (July 30), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body of a 31-year-old Marrero man that jumped from the twin spans on Thursday night (July 28.) The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the man as Jermaine Smith.
MARRERO, LA
an17.com

One driver killed, five injured in head-on crash in Washington Parish

BOGALUSA---Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large

HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why are Louisiana electric bills sky high? ‘This is the most I’ve ever paid in my life’

Like any other south Louisiana resident, Ariane Shelling’s electricity bills have ballooned as summer temperatures continue to rise. Shelling, a registered nurse who lives in a 2,900-square-foot house in Chalmette, owed $231.29 for her April bill, a typical charge from Entergy Louisiana, her electricity provider. The invoice rose to $358.87 in May.

