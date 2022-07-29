SK water ban leaves residents seeking answers

The summer when I was eight, my family rented a small cottage in Little Compton. I vividly remember the beach, the rocks, and the marshes. Most of all, I recall going to Newport to see the start of the Bermuda Race. My favorite uncle was a navigator on one of the smaller sailboats, and he would later return to Newport as part of an America’s Cup team. The harbor was festooned with sails and jammed with scores of power boats–well-wishers waving off the intrepid ocean racers. There was also the excitement of a Navy destroyer that would escort the windborne sailors to the Crown Colony over 600 miles to the south.

