SK water ban leaves residents seeking answers

McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
ABC6.com
Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health Rheumatology and Infectious Disease practices relocate in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. – Southcoast Health Rheumatology and Southcoast Health Infectious Disease originally located in Charlton Memorial Hospital has moved to 235 Hanover St. in Fall River, MA. Dr. Ronald Rapoport, Dr. Richard Shen and Dr. Ming Da Qu are now practicing in the new location. Hospital officials stated...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island delays renumbering I-95 exits by a week
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers will soon see new exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Department of Transportation crews will begin minor work on Sunday night and in about a week start changing the signs. For business owners like Cheryl Nelson, who has an...
rinewstoday.com
Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus
Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
ABC6.com
Warren Town Manager speaks on Marijuana public smoking ordinance
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE)- While Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana in late May, Warren may become the first town in Rhode Island to ban smoking marijuana in public. The state’s marijuana law gives town and cities to regulate the use of cannabis in their own communities.
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”
“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
Investigation continues into double drowning in West Greenwich pond
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – We’re waiting to learn more from police following a tragic double drowning in a West Greenwich pond on Friday evening. First responders rushed to the West Greenwich Park & Ride off of New London Turnpike after receiving reports that two people were drowning in Phelps Pond. Steve Antonson tells 12 […]
Turnto10.com
Independent candidate for Rhode Island governor is 18 years old
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — He just graduated high school and is barely old enough to vote. But he's the only independent candidate for governor Rhode Islanders will see on the November ballot. “I wouldn't be in this race if I didn't think I had the chance of winning,” Zach...
ABC6.com
Former Connecticut trooper recommended to be Block Island’s next police chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford announced a recommendation for a new police chief Thursday. According to public documents, Crawford is nominating retired Connecticut Trooper Christopher High to take the reigns as the island’s next chief. The five-person selection committee picked High...
ABC6.com
Chief: Two Providence men dead after drowning at West Greenwich pond
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) – Two men have died after drowning at a West Greenwich pond Friday night. West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay said that two men from Providence have died after a drowning at Phelps Pond. The names of the men have not been released as authorities...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown police compassion dog needs a name
South Kingstown police are adding a compassion dog to the force, and they want help naming him. The Bernedoodle puppy is 4 weeks old and too young to be sworn in. "He has been donated to the department by his breeder, Cove Angels Breeding," South Kingstown police said in a post. "In addition to donating the puppy, they are also providing his early training. We are grateful for their kindness and appreciate their generosity!"
ABC6.com
Barrington family forced from their home amidst rising Rhode Island rent
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates and inflation continue to rise in the Ocean State, some are being driven from their homes. Barbara and Jack Ringland of Barrington are now looking for a new home, after their rent went from $950 to $1800. Jack explained he received a letter,...
ABC6.com
Warren looks to ban smoking recreational marijuana in public ahead of legalization in state
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — With the legalization of recreational marijuana going into effect in Rhode Island soon, the town of Warren is looking to ban smoking pot in public streets. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill two months ago making the state the 19th in the country to legalize...
franklinmatters.org
"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example
"They bought their homes when they were young, making money, and raising families. Now they’re empty nesters, in or nearing retirement, and living in houses that are too big for them. But many older residents in Massachusetts who’d like to downsize — and turn over spacious dwellings to younger...
ABC6.com
Several people displaced after fire in Charlestown, firefighters say
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters said Sunday that several people were displaced after a fire in Charlestown Saturday night. Fire officials responded to a call for a shed fire behind a multi-family home on Castle Way around 10:45 p.m. Through social media, firefighters said when they arrived the fire...
newbedfordguide.com
Acushnet Fire Department responds to structure fires, multiple medical calls
“On Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us!. In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to 2 structure fires!. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an...
independentri.com
Local residents gearing up for annual Pan-Mass Challenge
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Next weekend, Peter Scalora will use his passion for cycling to thank the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for helping him to beat cancer in 2014. Narragansett resident Scalora will hardly be alone — more than 20 Washington County cyclists from all walks of life are taking part in the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge, a two-day cycling fundraiser Aug. 6-7 in Massachusetts.
eastgreenwichnews.com
1149 Division Makes Way for Neon Marketplace
Above: The former 1149 Restaurant being torn down on Division Street at Route 4 to make way for a Neon Marketplace. The former 1149 restaurant building started coming down this past week, making room for construction of a new Neon Marketplace and gas station at the site on Division Street across from the Route 4 on and offramps.
GoLocalProv
A Major Addition to Rhode Island in Newport -– Architecture Critic Morgan
The summer when I was eight, my family rented a small cottage in Little Compton. I vividly remember the beach, the rocks, and the marshes. Most of all, I recall going to Newport to see the start of the Bermuda Race. My favorite uncle was a navigator on one of the smaller sailboats, and he would later return to Newport as part of an America’s Cup team. The harbor was festooned with sails and jammed with scores of power boats–well-wishers waving off the intrepid ocean racers. There was also the excitement of a Navy destroyer that would escort the windborne sailors to the Crown Colony over 600 miles to the south.
