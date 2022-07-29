Penwood Real Estate acquires Carlstadt industrial building

www.roi-nj.com
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
NJ City Is America's Most Expensive Place For Renters, Website Says
How much would you pay to wake up to views of the New York City skyline every day?. Hopefully your answer is around $5,500, because that's how much you'd need just to rent in Jersey City. According to Rent.com, Jersey City is the most expensive city for renters in America. That's about $500 more than the average Manhattan rental.
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
Historic Hudson Hotel Sold to Developers for Coliving Space
As the fate of Hell’s Kitchen’s shuttered hotels slowly comes into focus, the vacant Hudson Hotel on W58th Street and 9th Avenue is slated to be converted into shared space housing by developer CSC Coliving. According to Crain’s, in early 2022 the firm purchased the 24-story hotel, which closed during the pandemic, for $207 million […] The post Historic Hudson Hotel Sold to Developers for Coliving Space appeared first on W42ST.
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
roi-nj.com
JLL Capital Markets arranges acquisition financing for Paterson industrial and outdoor storage facility
JLL Capital Markets on Thursday said it arranged acquisition financing for a fully leased, 66,000-square-foot light industrial building with nearly an acre of outdoor storage space in Paterson. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Timberline Real Estate Ventures, to place the fixed-rate, non-recourse loan with Blue Foundry Bank. Located...
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
roi-nj.com
Azarian Realty closes multiple leases in North and Central Jersey
Azarian Realty Co. on Thursday said it recently closed multiple leases within the northern and central parts of the state — totaling more than 14,000 square feet in all. First, in North Brunswick, the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey committed to lease 3,534 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick for the relocation of its existing headquarters and the development of its new experience center. James Azarian of Azarian Realty Co. represented the landlord and Brian Walsh of Davis Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of the Holland Tunnel Connecting NYC and New Jersey
8. The Holland Tunnel was the longest underwater vehicular tunnel in the world. The Holland Tunnel was not only the first underwater vehicular tunnel in the Hudson River, but it was also the longest in the world when it opened. According to the ASCE Metropolitan section, it also had the largest tube width in the world, at 29.5 feet, setting the standard for other vehicular tunnels throughout the world that followed.
hudsoncountyview.com
1st rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down held at pedestrian plaza
The first rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who is under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, to step down was held at the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza yesterday afternoon. “Hey-hey, ho-ho, A-D-G has got to go!,” the group of a few dozen people chanted early on during...
Another NYC cyclist fatality highlights bike lane debate
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Another cyclist died in New York City Tuesday morning, this time at East 85th Street and Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Carling Mott, 28, fell while riding a Citi Bike on 85th Street while waiting for the light and was struck by a tractor-trailer when […]
NYC speed cameras will soon be on 24/7: What to know
NEW YORK (P[X11)– New York City drivers are being warned. New York City speed cameras will operate 24/7 beginning Monday, according to officials. The city’s 2,000 cameras were previously sanctioned to only operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Speed cameras work,” Mayor Eric Adams said in June when the change was finalized. “They […]
therealdeal.com
Newark slaps wage mandate on stadium-to-apartments megaproject
The developer behind a big Newark project is playing ball with local unions. Accurate Builders and Developers will pay union wages for its CitiSquare Newark development, NJ.com reported. In exchange, the Newark City Council approved a tax break and other financial help for the massive undertaking on the Passaic waterfront.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
NBC New York
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
