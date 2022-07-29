Penwood Real Estate acquires Carlstadt industrial building

Azarian Realty Co. on Thursday said it recently closed multiple leases within the northern and central parts of the state — totaling more than 14,000 square feet in all. First, in North Brunswick, the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey committed to lease 3,534 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick for the relocation of its existing headquarters and the development of its new experience center. James Azarian of Azarian Realty Co. represented the landlord and Brian Walsh of Davis Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO