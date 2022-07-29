ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7News First Alert Weather: Wet start to the weekend with showers and storms returning this afternoon

By Josh Reiter
 2 days ago
SW Oklahoma’s Slick Hills Wildfire Was Intense

As the clouds and scattered showers moved through Southwest Oklahoma late yesterday evening, a massive wildfire took off near the Slick Hills. How exactly did it start?. If you weren't aware, the current weather conditions have turned most of the state into a literal tinder box. Temperatures have been incredibly hot, it's been incredibly dry, and that makes for incredibly flammable conditions.
Oklahoma’s Annual Tax Free Weekend Starts Next Week

Oklahoma's annual tax free shopping weekend starts Friday and is running through the weekend. Eligible items include most shoes or clothing including jackets, gloves and scarves. Retailers aren’t required to collect state and local taxes on most items under $100. Baby blankets and diapers are also exempt.
Ancient Prehistoric Ruins? Yeah, Oklahoma Has Those Too

You know what really grinds my gears? When people talk about Oklahoma, they only speak about the last hundred and fifty years. Topics are limited in general knowledge to events like the Comanche Wars, Indian Territory and the Indian Removal Act, the seven land runs prior to statehood, and the Dust Bowl.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Lottery sold a one million dollar ticket at Chisolm Corner in Elgin, and the winner hasn’t come forward yet. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Lottery Sunday morning, they’re still looking for the prize winner. It was a Mega Millions...
Oklahoma man found, arrested in California with 16-year-old runaway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for harboring a juvenile in California Thursday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Christopher Bartley was found with the same 16-year-old female runaway he had been arrested for harboring in June. Bartley was found after reaching out to the Newport...
Here’s How Oklahoma’s Turnpike Plate Pay Works

Ever since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced they would transition the state's toll roads over to PikePass and Plate Pay only, enough people have wondered how it actually works that we decided to do the science. If you don't feel you travel the toll roads enough to warrant a PikePass,...
How one Oklahoma farm made the switch to organic wheat

The Biden Administration is making it a priority to help more farmers transition to organic production practices. Bob Baker, of Alva, Oklahoma, made the switch eight years ago and hasn’t looked back. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
USPS expands next-day delivery options

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Aug. 1, the U.S. Postal Service is launching USPS Connect at select post offices throughout Oklahoma. The program offers several solutions to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they...
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape

OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...

