7News First Alert Weather: Wet start to the weekend with showers and storms returning this afternoon

7News First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms possible this afternoon, low chance tomorrow, warming back up next week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Isolated showers and storms are possible as we go throughout the morning. We’ll see a break from the rain at around lunchtime staying mostly cloudy and then isolated thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and tonight. When those isolated...
Severe Thunderstorm, Tornado Warnings popup in Green Country late Thursday night
TULSA, Okla. — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a Tornado Warning were issued for parts of Green County as a few strong cells moved through the area late Thursday night. Starting around 9:30 p.m., a handful of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in the Tulsa metro area for portions of Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Wagoner, and Tulsa Counties.
SW Oklahoma’s Slick Hills Wildfire Was Intense
As the clouds and scattered showers moved through Southwest Oklahoma late yesterday evening, a massive wildfire took off near the Slick Hills. How exactly did it start?. If you weren't aware, the current weather conditions have turned most of the state into a literal tinder box. Temperatures have been incredibly hot, it's been incredibly dry, and that makes for incredibly flammable conditions.
Oklahoma’s Annual Tax Free Weekend Starts Next Week
Oklahoma's annual tax free shopping weekend starts Friday and is running through the weekend. Eligible items include most shoes or clothing including jackets, gloves and scarves. Retailers aren’t required to collect state and local taxes on most items under $100. Baby blankets and diapers are also exempt.
Rescued beagles wait for new Oklahoma homes
4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia earlier this month and are now in the process of finding new homes.
Ancient Prehistoric Ruins? Yeah, Oklahoma Has Those Too
You know what really grinds my gears? When people talk about Oklahoma, they only speak about the last hundred and fifty years. Topics are limited in general knowledge to events like the Comanche Wars, Indian Territory and the Indian Removal Act, the seven land runs prior to statehood, and the Dust Bowl.
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin, which is about 15 miles outside of Lawton. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery posted on Facebook. According to the...
CDC reports 36 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
Officials are reporting more than 12,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Lottery sold a one million dollar ticket at Chisolm Corner in Elgin, and the winner hasn’t come forward yet. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Lottery Sunday morning, they’re still looking for the prize winner. It was a Mega Millions...
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
Oklahoma man found, arrested in California with 16-year-old runaway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for harboring a juvenile in California Thursday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Christopher Bartley was found with the same 16-year-old female runaway he had been arrested for harboring in June. Bartley was found after reaching out to the Newport...
U.S. News & World Report names Saint Francis best hospital in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named #1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking, the...
Here’s How Oklahoma’s Turnpike Plate Pay Works
Ever since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced they would transition the state's toll roads over to PikePass and Plate Pay only, enough people have wondered how it actually works that we decided to do the science. If you don't feel you travel the toll roads enough to warrant a PikePass,...
How one Oklahoma farm made the switch to organic wheat
The Biden Administration is making it a priority to help more farmers transition to organic production practices. Bob Baker, of Alva, Oklahoma, made the switch eight years ago and hasn’t looked back. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
USPS expands next-day delivery options
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Aug. 1, the U.S. Postal Service is launching USPS Connect at select post offices throughout Oklahoma. The program offers several solutions to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they...
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
Conoco Phillips Sells 1,500 Oklahoma & Texas Wells To Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) announces that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") to acquire certain upstream assets and related facilities (the "Assets") in Oklahoma and Texas, within the Company's Central Region, from ConocoPhillips Company (the "Seller") (collectively with the Assets, the "Acquisition"). The Company...
Prison ministry event aiming to reach Oklahoma youth before they’re incarcerated
A local prison ministry is reaching out to youth early on - before they end up in the justice system.
