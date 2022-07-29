See exclusive final photos taken before Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ set went under wraps

www.pennlive.com
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Netflix is suing the creators of an unofficial 'Bridgerton' musical, Shonda Rhimes says 'fun celebration' has turned into 'blatant taking of intellectual property'
Netflix filed for copyright infringement after creators Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear put on a live performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.
Disappointing photos show what it's really like to visit the Hamptons during the summer
The Hamptons is a celebrity hot spot and a destination for wealthy New Yorkers. But our reporter found her visit wasn't as glamorous as she expected.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Ethan Hawke shares pride over Stranger Things daughter Maya
Ethan Hawke joined the MCU earlier this year when he made his debut as Arthur Harrow in Disney+ series Moon Knight, however, it’s not the only big TV show from this year he has a connection to. The actor’s daughter, Maya Hawke, has made a name for herself with...
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
Tom Cruise’s Worst Rated Movie of All Time Is Surprisingly Not ‘The Mummy’
While many people think of 2017's The Mummy as one of his poorest, Tom Cruise's worst-rated movie is surprisingly not the fantasy action-adventure film.
Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’
The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Amazon Taps Lucas Carter To Pen Remake Of German Actioner ‘Plan B’; Sylvester Stallone Among Producers
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has tapped up-and-coming screenwriter Lucas Carter to pen a remake of the 2016 German action film Plan B: Scheiss Auf Plan A. Braden Aftergood and Sylvester Stallone will produce the new feature for Balboa Productions, with the original’s star Can Aydin to serve as exec producer. Plan B: Scheiss Auf Plan A watched as three young martial artists embarked on a relentless treasure hunt in order to free their friend from the grasp of a ruthless gangster, then getting entangled in a complex conspiracy staged to dethrone Berlin’s underworld kingpin. Ufuk...
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
Daniel Craig Almost Worked On Another Fan-Favorite Spy Project, But He Was Too Busy Playing James Bond
If it wasn't for his busy schedule saving the world, outgoing James Bond actor Daniel Craig could have made a guest appearance on a spy project he's actually a huge fan of.
Junior’s New York City cheesecake truck tour – where are the stops?
JUNIOR's cheesecake is hitting the road for a celebration filled with sweet deals. The iconic New York City cheesecake house will be taking out its food truck for National Cheesecake Day. Junior’s New York City cheesecake truck tour - where are the stops?. Junior’s Restaurant will be going on...
The next Tomb Raider film will feature a new Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs. According to a report from TheWrap, the Amazon-owned MGM waited too long to create a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider film, freeing up the rights for the next Hollywood studio that wants to take a stab at creating an adaption of the long-running video game franchise.
'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (Reuters) - "Game of Thrones" is back in the form of prequel "House of the Dragon" with an all-new cast who turned out on Wednesday to launch the show at a premiere in Los Angeles.
