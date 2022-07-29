One dead, one injured in two-car crash

wrbiradio.com
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
eaglecountryonline.com
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Ripley Co.
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Man dies after motorcycle involved crash
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Mounty Pleasant Center Street at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to police, white Honda Pilot was heading north on Morgantown Road, then attempted to […]
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a pond Saturday. According to ISP, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers from Washington County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with ISP responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported a body in a pond.
WISH-TV
Bargersville man dies after 4-vehicle crash on I-465 SB on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bargersville man died in a fatal crash Friday afternoon on I-465 southbound just north of I-70, Indiana State Police says. Marc Kellams, 73, died at the crash scene, police say. State police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that the four-vehicle crash was reported about...
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
WRBI Radio
Police Blotter 7/30/22
[None Provided] Batesville Police Department Law Incident Summary Report.
Driver dies after semi crashes into I-65 bridge support
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died after crashing his semi truck into an overpass bridge support on I-65 in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-65 at mile marker 34 near Austin. They found a 2022 Freightliner had collided head-on with the […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Fox 59
Fortville police pursuit ends after suspect crashes motorcycle
FORTVILLE, Ind. — A police pursuit of a motorcycle Friday in Fortville, Indiana resulted in a crash and the eventual arrest of the fleeing suspect. The incident began when Fortville Police Department officers tried to pull over a motorcycle for having no plates. Police said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 49-year-old Christopher Brummett of Anderson, Indiana, did not stop and instead fled westbound on County Road 1000 North.
2 overnight crashes claim 2 lives
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died after separate crashes early Saturday morning. The first came in Boone County just after midnight when a single vehicle accident claimed a life of one individual, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred on I-865 in between Zionsville Road and Cooper Road in Boone County. Police […]
Man dies after shooting outside Muncie Walmart, suspect in custody
MUNCIE – A man has died after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday night. Officers were called to the Walmart on Clara Lane at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. They located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where was […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Greensburg Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Accident in Batesville
The crash took place Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229. (Batesville, Ind.) – One person is dead, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batesville. Batesville Police responded to the crash Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 46...
Fox 59
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
ISP investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the collector ramp of I-465 near East 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue in the southbound lane. No other details have been provided. This story […]
Fox 59
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
