Ozarks Life: Chasing a dream while holding on to a memory

www.ky3.com
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Meet the main Bob, the I-44 entrepreneur who once pitched to Willie Mays
First, there was Bob’s Storage. It’s in Nixa. Then, a few years later, there was Bob’s Parking. It’s along Interstate-44 in Strafford, just west of the Wild Animal Safari. “People tell me, ‘Man, you must have some kind of ego,” says the man, the Bob, himself....
bentoncountyenterprise.com
Meet the People of Benton County - Payge Adair
FAMILY: Mom- Stephanie Adair, Dad- Shawn Adair, Sister- Payton Adair. THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The lake. WHAT I WANT TO BE WHEN I GROW UP: Veterinarian. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: Going to Disney World. THE BEST TIME OF MY LIFE WAS WHEN: My niece Averie was born.
KYTV
Springfield Cardinals host “Fans for Life” game to bring awareness to organ donation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals hosted a unique game on July 31 in partnership with the Mid-America Transplant, raising awareness for organ donation. Fans had the chance to register to become an organ donor at the game. The organizations want to raise organ and tissue donation awareness to save more lives.
lakeexpo.com
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
KY3 story helps Springfield Music store get its stolen guitars back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield Music store. And store surveillance caught theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited their...
KYTV
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
KYTV
Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation’s Fashion Forward 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sending kids back to school in style!. That’s the goal for Fashion Forward, a Drew Lewis Foundation event the local nonprofit is hosting on Friday, August 5th at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in Springfield. Daniel Posey talked to Meghan Storey &...
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
RELATED PEOPLE
How a Springfield woman lost half her weight for her family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman who has been struggling with her weight of 400 pounds has decided to make life changes for the sake of her health and family. Lisa Harley-Lurten, a mother of two, has been taking advantage of her new self after losing 200 pounds in two years. “So about two years ago, […]
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Outer Road 44 and 13 in Greene County to start this week
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting Monday, MoDOT will be repaving Outer Road 44 and Outer Road 13 in several areas in Greene county. The areas span from Springfield to Strafford. Here is a list of locations and times from MoDOT:. Mondays – Fridays during daytime hours, 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
KYTV
2 shot in shooting Saturday in Springfield; 1 critically injured
The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. 2 shot in shooting Saturday in south Springfield; 1 critically injured. Police say two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting in south Springfield.
KYTV
SPS throws largest Back to School Bash on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is holding their largest Back to School Bash at the Springfield Expo Center on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nonprofits such as Convoy of Hope donate many groceries and clothing for this event. “I think we have about 5,000 bags...
lakeexpo.com
137 Osage Avenue, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
A PICTURE OF GOOD TASTE & STYLE! If location and style is important to you, this 3bed 4bath home is situated in the sought after Indian Rock Golf Course and offers main level living with superb layout. This custom-built home has spacious light-filled living room with hardwood floor & gas fireplace, a formal dining area and a spacious open kitchen island, tile floor, pantry, coffee bar and stainless steel appliances. Main level Master Suite offers huge walk-in closet and shower with double vanity. Walk-out lower level includes family room with great wet bar, 2 guest bedrooms with full and half bath. Enjoy boundless outdoor space with trek deck and concrete patio, lovely landscaping & lawn with automatic sprinkler system. Special features include 3-car attached garage on main level & a golf cart garage on lower level with plenty of space for storage. Ideally positioned only minutes away from clubhouse, restaurants, movie & shopping center. All these can be yours! Call and inspect today!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash ties up rush hour traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A rollover crash on James River Freeway slowed traffic during the rush-hour Friday morning. The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. It backed up traffic for miles around the 8 a.m. hour. It appears the crash involved one vehicle. MoDOT says the crash involved injuries.
Nevada Farmers Market looking to expand
NEVADA, Mo. — The people of Nevada were using food to help the community. The Salsa Festival made its return to the Nevada Farmers Market. It’s one of the Market’s annual events. Throughout the day people competed to see who had the best mild and spicy salsa. It’s been going on for roughly five years, […]
Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia-based business is starting to resume the sale of unleaded fuel at some of its gas stations. MFA Oil Company, which owns Break Time gas stations, posted to Facebook on Thursday about the issues with the fuel. According to the company, workers learned late on Wednesday about a problem with unleaded The post Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grab those green peppers from the garden for this Taste of the Ozarks recipe. 2 large bell peppers cut in half and seeds removed. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place chicken, cream cheese, and sauce in a bowl and mix to combine. Place bell peppers on a greased cookie sheet. Fill each pepper with chicken mixture, and top with blue cheese. Bake the peppers for 25 minutes. Drizzle them with ranch dressing.
Comments / 0