ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOnRU_0gxNlptd00
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Boogie Bombs were previously removed from the game due to a bug, but now the dance-inducing grenades are back. These mean little bombs can be hurled at any other player, forcing them to bust shapes uncontrollably for five-seconds; a great method of flushing players out of cover. This gives you an opportunity to lay them out, or just watch stony-faced as they humiliate themselves.

But where do you get Boogie Bombs? Since you'll need some for the new challenge that requires you to make three opponents dance, you'll want to grab some to complete it. Also watching your rivals randomly break out in moves is surprisingly satisfying. Here's where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite.

Fortnite Boogie Bombs: Where to get them

You can find Fortnite Boogie Bombs in chests or as floor loot. Since getting some is pretty random it can actually make the challenge quite difficult to complete. You'll have to find three Boogie Bombs and then successfully hit opponents with them in order to finish it. Since the wolves and Darth Vadar are gone, you're also going to have to use actual players as your opponents, which makes things much harder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvaPn_0gxNlptd00
(Image credit: Epic)

One of the good things is that Boogie Bombs stack, so your best bet is opening as many chests as you can to find some. Once you've got the bombs, just use them like regular grenades; any opponents caught in the blast will be forced to move and this will count towards your challenge completion. It might also be worth playing in Zero Build so opponents have fewer ways of blocking your bombs.

  • (opens in new tab)

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Top5Gaming’s “34 Fortnite Things You FORGOT Existed”

Top5Gaming released their newest video looking at past items from Fortnite. Fortnite went on sale for the first time five years ago this week. For a franchise, it’s not very old, as Mario has been around for 40 years, and others for several decades themselves. Yet, for only being around for five years Fortnite has changed quite a bit.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find Lil Whip in Fortnite during No Sweat Summer

One of the latest addition to the colorful collection of NPCs populating the island in Fortnite is Lil Whip, introduced at the beginning of Chapter Three. Lil Whip is an aspiring rap artist and owner of the SoFDeeZ ice cream store. After releasing his EP in Chapter Three, season three, however, he realized his album wasn’t selling well and he became worried that the No Sweat Insurance Agency would come after him.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s and Deluxe Edition contents leaked

The contents of the Collector’s and Deluxe Editions of Hogwarts Legacy, the massive open-world RPG set in the iconic Harry Potter universe and location, have supposedly leaked online before the game’s holiday 2022 release. Reddit user BattleDashBR first shared the image on the HarryPotterGame subreddit before circulating online....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortnite#Video Game#Boogie Bombs
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game breaking exploit

Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the unconventional sequel

All the details on Overwatch 2's new 5v5 multiplayer, new heroes, and more. Overwatch 2 is finally a real game that people have played. Sort of. While the sequel's PvE mode has been banished into the future, we've had the opportunity to play the hero shooter's revamped PvP multiplayer in Blizzard's first two betas. So far, it sure feels a lot like Overwatch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
SVG

Live A Live: How To Beat Bloodthirsty Samurai

"Live A Live," the remake of the popular RPG for the Nintendo Switch, has received solid reviews from critics and a positive response from fans. Part of this is due to the fact that the game is packed full of secrets to find and multiple endings to unlock across its seven chapters and end sequence. It will take you 20-30 hours to beat the game and find all the extras, but you can tackle the chapters in any order you choose. One chapter that may be giving gamers trouble is the challenging "Twilight of Edo Japan."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find the safe code in As Dusk Falls

Can't remember the As Dusk Falls safe code? It's tricky, I know. When you break into the Sheriff's house during episode one, Jay puts the safe code in his pocket, but when it actually comes around to opening the safe hidden behind the books it's nowhere to be found. If like me, your memory is absolute garbage, you'll probably struggle to bring it back to mind.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Lost Wild Is an Upcoming Jurassic Park Style Survival Game

Publisher Annapurna Interactive today revealed a new trailer for The Lost Wild, which is an upcoming survival game that is quite reminiscent of Jurassic Park. First announced last year by developer Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild will task players with surviving in a harsh environment where dinosaurs roam free. And while there's still a lot we have left to see about the project, it continues to look quite enticing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Official Season 4: Prestige Trailer

Check out the Season 4: Prestige trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The season update adds crossplay, a Prestige progression system, new weapons, and the Restock Turrets game mode. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Season 4: Prestige is available now on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

ESO High Isle: How to unlock Isobel

Isobel is one of two companions that arrived in ESO as part of the High Isle expansion. The aspiring knight is skilled at melee combat, making her a great sidekick for just about every type of playstyle. Getting Isobel to join your party isn’t too difficult, either – here’s what you need to know about unlocking Isobel, increasing Rapport, and everything in between.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Katamari Creator Is Making A New Game, And The Teaser Reveals Nothing

Katamari Damacy director Keita Takahashi has been staying busy as of late, and his next game was announced today during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase. His new game at the studio Uvula is in the works, and if you're confused after watching the teaser, you aren't alone. The announcement teaser for...
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

The best survival games on PC and console

SURVIVAL games are often a mixed bag, but these ones are the very best. The genre has become somewhat oversaturated in recent years thanks to YouTuber's obsession with them. It took off in a major way in the 2010s, and seemingly every indie developer on the planet wanted to have a go.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Steam rules to force cleaner store images and assets

Valve is set to introduce a series of new guidelines for the graphical assets used by developers on Steam – with text and award logos taking a hit. Acknowledgement has been made in a new post from yesterday (July 28) that some in-store graphics are cluttered with text or writing that’s too small, or awards that are no longer accurate and predominantly English words, which the company says can be isolating.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy