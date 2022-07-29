(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Boogie Bombs were previously removed from the game due to a bug, but now the dance-inducing grenades are back. These mean little bombs can be hurled at any other player, forcing them to bust shapes uncontrollably for five-seconds; a great method of flushing players out of cover. This gives you an opportunity to lay them out, or just watch stony-faced as they humiliate themselves.

But where do you get Boogie Bombs? Since you'll need some for the new challenge that requires you to make three opponents dance, you'll want to grab some to complete it. Also watching your rivals randomly break out in moves is surprisingly satisfying. Here's where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite.

Fortnite Boogie Bombs: Where to get them

You can find Fortnite Boogie Bombs in chests or as floor loot. Since getting some is pretty random it can actually make the challenge quite difficult to complete. You'll have to find three Boogie Bombs and then successfully hit opponents with them in order to finish it. Since the wolves and Darth Vadar are gone, you're also going to have to use actual players as your opponents, which makes things much harder.

One of the good things is that Boogie Bombs stack, so your best bet is opening as many chests as you can to find some. Once you've got the bombs, just use them like regular grenades; any opponents caught in the blast will be forced to move and this will count towards your challenge completion. It might also be worth playing in Zero Build so opponents have fewer ways of blocking your bombs.

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.