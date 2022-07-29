Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wamc.org

Rogovoy Report 7/29/22

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend. Israel’s renowned Vertigo Dance Company brings its vision of sustainability to PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., with “One. One & One,” featuring ten dancers on a soil-covered stage in a piece choreographed by Noa Wertheim and set to an original score for strings and vocals by Avi Belleli, tonight at 8. (July 29).
CHATHAM, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
BURLINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Schenectady and the Adirondacks: A Legacy of Conservation

Schenectadians’ interest in protecting and exploring wilderness has its roots in the mid 1800s with industrialization and westward expansion. The wilderness was at risk of disappearing, and influential nature lovers used their writings to convince Americans that preserving land and wildlife was vital. Many Americans, including people in Schenectady, could easily see the case for this.
WIBX 950

Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!

Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Soldiers' Home reforms agreed to by Massachusetts lawmakers

More than two years after a COVID-19 outbreak killed more than 80 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the Massachusetts legislature has agreed on a bill to overhaul the management and oversight of the state-owned long-term care facilities for veterans. The legislation now headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Local man to walk with bishop this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first person to settle with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese out of the hundreds of sexual abuse cases filed under the child victims act in New York is taking a simple yet profound step. On Sunday, Stephen Mittler will come full circle to where he says it all started.
ALBANY, NY
localsyr.com

Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
SYRACUSE, NY
WRGB

No demolition for eyesore Central Warehouse building

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany city crews continued to monitor the imminent threat Saturday at the Central Warehouse after concrete started falling from a portion of the Montgomery Street building on Friday. "Crews are right now working on one corner of the building where there's a large metal stack,”...
ALBANY, NY
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!

