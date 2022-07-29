Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

www.wamc.org
Democratic State Auditor candidate DiZoglio to visit Western Massachusetts Tuesday
State Senator Diana DiZoglio is facing off with Chris Dempsey in the race to replace outgoing three-term State Auditor Suzanne Bump in the September 6th Democratic primary. She’ll be appearing at state forests in Lee and Plainfield on a campaign jaunt Tuesday, the latter with State Representative Paul Mark – who is campaigning for State Senate.
Rogovoy Report 7/29/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend. Israel’s renowned Vertigo Dance Company brings its vision of sustainability to PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., with “One. One & One,” featuring ten dancers on a soil-covered stage in a piece choreographed by Noa Wertheim and set to an original score for strings and vocals by Avi Belleli, tonight at 8. (July 29).
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Schenectady and the Adirondacks: A Legacy of Conservation
Schenectadians’ interest in protecting and exploring wilderness has its roots in the mid 1800s with industrialization and westward expansion. The wilderness was at risk of disappearing, and influential nature lovers used their writings to convince Americans that preserving land and wildlife was vital. Many Americans, including people in Schenectady, could easily see the case for this.
Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!
Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
Soldiers' Home reforms agreed to by Massachusetts lawmakers
More than two years after a COVID-19 outbreak killed more than 80 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the Massachusetts legislature has agreed on a bill to overhaul the management and oversight of the state-owned long-term care facilities for veterans. The legislation now headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk...
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
Central Warehouse owner responds after Albany declares state of emergency
Albany, NY (WRGB) — City officials in Albany are working to stop the city’s biggest eyesore from hurting more than just your eye. Amtrak service halted and a state of emergency declared due to growing fears that the Central Warehouse could crumble right onto the tracks that sit next to it.
Local man to walk with bishop this weekend
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first person to settle with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese out of the hundreds of sexual abuse cases filed under the child victims act in New York is taking a simple yet profound step. On Sunday, Stephen Mittler will come full circle to where he says it all started.
Portions of Central Warehouse eyesore facing 'imminent' collapse, suspending rail service
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency after reports of what is described as an "imminent" collapse of parts of a large Albany eyesore. Overnight, Amtrak released a statement, saying that service going west of Albany was suspended due to a safety concern.
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
Spotlight Series with the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States Joy Harjo at Tanglewood
Three-term poet laureate Joy Harjo will be the focus of this Saturday’s Spotlight Series at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall in Lenox, MA at 5PM. The event is a journey celebrating creativity through acknowledgement of the ancestors of poetry and music in the story field of the first Native American U.S. Poet Laureate.
No demolition for eyesore Central Warehouse building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany city crews continued to monitor the imminent threat Saturday at the Central Warehouse after concrete started falling from a portion of the Montgomery Street building on Friday. "Crews are right now working on one corner of the building where there's a large metal stack,”...
Abuse victim meets with Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany
Almost 34 years to the day in front of the very spot Stephen Mittler met his abuser, former priest Mark Haight, he took another step — meeting with Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.
Inaugural 518 Common Unity Cup aims to bring Schenectady together for five-week sports series
During the month of August, the City of Schenectady will host the inaugural 518 Common Unity Cup. The five-week, five-location, five-sport tournament kicks off on Tuesday, August 2nd at Jerry Burrell Park. The summer sports series is part of the National Night Out and aims to build connections between city...
DNA test identifies wolf in Greater Capital Region
A DNA test has confirmed that an animal shot in the Greater Capital Region last December was a gray wolf.
Albany Bishop Emeritus Hubbard released from the hospital after suffering a stroke
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard's council, The former bishop of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese was released from the hospital. In a statement, Hubbard was involved in a vehicle incident back on July 19th, and transported to St. Peter's Hospital. It was determined, according...
