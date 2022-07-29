Sunny and dry weekend ahead for central Pa. after Friday storms: forecasters

www.pennlive.com
Section of Pa. Turnpike to be closed again Sunday morning
A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will once again be closed early Sunday morning near the Lehigh Valley. The Northeastern Extension (I-476) northbound will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, between the Quakertown interchange at exit 44 in Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley interchange at exit 56.
Consumers still want their ‘Tuesday night wines,’ and other trends a Pa. specialist is seeing
While the demand for wine remains fairly constant throughout the summer months, what consumers are seeking can change amid the longer, hotter days and picnic dinners on the back porch. Retail wine specialist Kirt Heintzelman, the very familiar face at the West Shore Commons Fine Wine & Good Spirits store...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Take a trip through the PA Grand Canyon
WELLSBORO, PA (WETM)- Looking for things to do over the summer with your family? 18 News is taking a different look at different ways you and your family can enjoy what our region has to offer. To start this series, we drove roughly an hour away to Wellsboro, PA, where you can tour the Pennsylvania […]
Humpbacks are having a whale of a time at the Jersey Shore as sightings surge
Humpback whales were once rare visitors to the Jersey Shore. Now, it’s becoming increasingly common to see one of the largest recorded animals on Earth breaching the surface less than two miles from the coast. Humpbacks — which weigh an average of 40 tons and grow up to 60...
15 dead in flooding that wiped out Appalachian communities, toll expected to rise
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
Pennsylvania’s new lawn-fertilizing rules, trees in heat, and bugs on the milkweeds: This Weekend in the Garden
How the state’s new fertilizing rules affect your lawn care. Pennsylvania has a new set of rules aimed at preventing unnecessary lawn fertilizers from polluting waterways. Signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf July 11, the bipartisan legislation regulates what fertilizers can be used on lawns, in what amounts, and when.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.
National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania identity thefts up by nearly 270% since 2019: report | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Fall from Medium to Low Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have fallen from the medium to low community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Crawford County remains at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookie ranked one of best in U.S.: Yelp
The chocolate chip cookie has been around for decades and has since become milk’s best friend. In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in August, a recent study has highlighted the best chocolate chip cookies in each state. Can you guess Pennsylvania’s?. Yelp has long been a...
Pa. sanctuary to receive two Montana bear cubs
Montana authorities are sending two orphaned grizzly bear cubs to a Pennsylvania wildlife sanctuary after their mother was euthanized for developing a proclivity for human foods. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced that, in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the two cubs will be going to...
Sheetz plans 30-store expansion project in part of Pennsylvania
Sheetz is expanding in its home turf. The Altoona-based gas and convenience store chain plans to open 30 stores over the next five years in Western Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which shared the news from commercial real estate firm CBRE. “Even though Sheetz has a long history in...
4 Dead, 6 Hurt In Horse-Buggy Crash In Central PA (UPDATE)
At least four people have died and six others were injured in a horse-and-buggy crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Indian Steps and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to emergency dispatch. At least four...
