Steve Miller Band cancels York Fair concert due to COVID-19

(Derry Township, PA) -- Hershey is giving candy fans some scary news ahead of Halloween. CEO Michele Buck says the company may not be able to "fully meet consumer demand" for the October holiday. Consumers are wanting more regular and Halloween-themed candy than the company can make, as of right now. Hershey sales have grown by double-digits compared to the same time last year, but it has not come without sacrifices in production. Supply chain issues, increased dairy prices and purchasing ingredients have all been part of the headache, which Buck says can largely be blamed on the war in Ukraine.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO