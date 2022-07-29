Steve Miller Band cancels York Fair concert due to COVID-19

www.pennlive.com
Totem Pole Playhouse celebrates 70 years
Nestled in the bucolic hills of Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg lies a local treasure that celebrates its 70th anniversary this summer. The Totem Pole Playhouse, known to its friends as “America’s Summer Theater,” began its life in a small, converted auto shop in the 1950s and has gone on to become one of the best known and highly-regarded summer theaters in the United States.
Greta Van Fleet rocks out at Hershey’s Giant Center
The rock band Greta Van Fleet performed at Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday, July 29. The Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and the critically acclaimed the Velveteers were the opening acts. Greta Van Fleet was originally supposed to bring their their Dreams in Gold tour to Hershey on March 30,...
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
Hispanic Festival founded in 1983 returns to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A church in Lancaster hosted their annual four-day festival celebrating Latin and Hispanic heritage this week. San Juan Bautista Church has put on the Hispanic Festival for the last 39 years. It is their biggest fundraiser. "A feast? Did you say a party? We're all in....
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
abc27.com
Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate
(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
susquehannastyle.com
2022 Reader Voted Cutest Pet Contest
This year's cutest pet contest received more buzz than ever before, bringing in nearly 10,000 votes and more than 100 entries. Get to know the 10 pets that you, our readers, voted as the cutest in the Susquehanna Valley. Age: 1 year. Breed: Holstein calf. City: Mount Joy. My Human:...
Consumers still want their ‘Tuesday night wines,’ and other trends a Pa. specialist is seeing
While the demand for wine remains fairly constant throughout the summer months, what consumers are seeking can change amid the longer, hotter days and picnic dinners on the back porch. Retail wine specialist Kirt Heintzelman, the very familiar face at the West Shore Commons Fine Wine & Good Spirits store...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
iheart.com
Hershey Says It Will Be Unable To Meet Halloween Demand
(Derry Township, PA) -- Hershey is giving candy fans some scary news ahead of Halloween. CEO Michele Buck says the company may not be able to "fully meet consumer demand" for the October holiday. Consumers are wanting more regular and Halloween-themed candy than the company can make, as of right now. Hershey sales have grown by double-digits compared to the same time last year, but it has not come without sacrifices in production. Supply chain issues, increased dairy prices and purchasing ingredients have all been part of the headache, which Buck says can largely be blamed on the war in Ukraine.
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold in Lancaster County Sheetz
MIDDLETOWN, PA – A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Lancaster County on Monday. The ticket...
local21news.com
A 'purrfect' ending, Hershey firefighter rescues trapped kitten
Dauphin County, PA — Members of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company made a very special rescue on Thursday morning. According to a post on their Facebook page, a kitten was stuck in a wall behind a chimney. The firefighter was able to rescue the kitten and reunite them with their human.
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
abc27.com
More information on speed, timing of massive tree removal
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are starting to clear a path toward a massive tree in Harrisburg that will come down starting August 1. The tree is posing a major safety threat. PPL and the City of Harrisburg are working together to remove the tree. abc27 checked in with...
National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.
National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
LGBTQ community affirms and celebrates at Pride Fest, but some worry about looming battles
Bean Merrifield came out to celebrate. On Saturday, they donned a rainbow tutu and tank top in gender queer colors, and topped their head with a rainbow feather hairpiece. It has been two years since the pandemic forced the Pride Festival of Central PA into hiatus, but on this spectacularly sunny July afternoon, Merrifield joined thousands of other members of the LGBTQ community and their allies to revel in a community’s culture and affirm its identity.
Norfolk Southern increases conductor trainee pay to $25 per hour in addition to $5K starting bonuses
Norfolk Southern is still hiring conductors and this time they’re upping the ante even more. Earlier this year, the transportation company announced that new conductor trainees in priority locations would have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses. And one of those priority locations happens to be Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Financial planner on what to do if you win the Mega Millions
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps getting bigger–now up to just under $1.3 billion dollars, hours before the big drawing. The top prize up for grabs tonight is the second biggest in the history of the game. What should you do if fate makes...
Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports
A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
