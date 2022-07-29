ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

amazingmadison.com

Two More Cornbelt Teams Advance to States

Last night, Games 13 and 14 of the Cornbelt District Tournament were played, with two more spots in the Class B State Amateur Tournament being claimed by the Flandreau Cardinals and the Lennox Alpacas. In the first game of the night, both the Salem Cubs and Flandreau Cardinals got runs...
SALEM, SD
amazingmadison.com

Two More Teams Clinch Bid Their to States

The Cornbelt District Tournament resumed last night with two games, and trips to the Class B State Amateur Tournament on the line. The Dell Rapids Mudcats and the Madison Broncos both earned their spots in the state tournament with victories. The Dell Rapids Mudcats got the night started against their...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Madison, SD
Sports
City
Madison, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: July 31st

INWOOD, IA (KELO) — Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting a Folk-Off music competition featuring up to ten musical acts competing for cash and an appearance at the upcoming Sioux River Folk Festival. The competition starts at 11 a.m. and goes throughout the day. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free. Radio Rangers are the evening headliner.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend. The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform. “You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like...
FREEMAN, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison DQ sells 32,490 blizzards for Miracle Treat Day

It was another great year of blizzard and coupon sales at the Madison Dairy Queen. A total of 32,490 blizzards and coupons were sold as part of this year’s Miracle Treat Day. With Thursday’s more than 32-thousand blizzards sold this year, it brings the grand total to more than...
MADISON, SD
605magazine.com

1960s Charm | Charlie’s Pizza House

Started in 1959, Charlie’s Pizza House in Yankton is one of the oldest pizzerias in South Dakota. Despite many changes in ownership, the traditional way of making pizzas has stood the test of time. From the dough to the time dedicated to cooking the perfect pizza pie, owner Chuck...
KELOLAND TV

Free rummage event aimed at helping community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls. “We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said. On Friday, members of Messiah New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Emu-tional moment in the chronicle of Blue, the Dell Rapids emu

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Wednesday night proved to be an emu-tional one for the owners of Blue. She’s the emu that escaped from Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids on the 4th of July. Last week, after a failed lasso attempt, Blue settled into a new section of land. Owner Kim Hubers said the landowners assured Blue could stay as long as they needed her to and checked on her often. Last evening, Kim updated KELO.com news saying Blue was in a fenced area inside a section they had snow fenced as well. They set up an emu-sized kennel and had been waiting patiently for her to go inside. Kim said Blue teased them for a time, only putting her head inside. She did finally walk in all the way, tripping the wire to the door. Hubers says Blue is now safely contained and will be heading home soon.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Arrow Shot into Vehicle Tire

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot an arrow into the tire of a vehicle. It happened sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of this week on the 3200 block of Western Avenue South in Brookings. A 2013 Chevy Equinox was parked at the owner’s residence when it occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says the arrow caused $100 damage.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shooting near downtown leads to pursuit, arrest

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-year-old arrested after pursuit in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a Sioux Falls man was arrested after a pursuit near Tea early Friday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a car just before 2 a.m. when the driver sped off. Officials say the chase went through...

