Two More Cornbelt Teams Advance to States
Last night, Games 13 and 14 of the Cornbelt District Tournament were played, with two more spots in the Class B State Amateur Tournament being claimed by the Flandreau Cardinals and the Lennox Alpacas. In the first game of the night, both the Salem Cubs and Flandreau Cardinals got runs...
Two More Teams Clinch Bid Their to States
The Cornbelt District Tournament resumed last night with two games, and trips to the Class B State Amateur Tournament on the line. The Dell Rapids Mudcats and the Madison Broncos both earned their spots in the state tournament with victories. The Dell Rapids Mudcats got the night started against their...
Baseball Recap: Post 22 rallies to beat SF East, RC Sliders suffer first lost at Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Saturday with the semifinals. Harrisburg eliminated Mitchell in the first game of the day, 7-0. The second game featured Rapid City Post 22 and Sioux Falls East. Post 22 rallied from two runs down to...
Sioux Falls Canaries to Undergo Another Name Change
The birds are doing it again! Yep, the Sioux Falls Canaries are changing their name yet again, but it's only for one night. On Friday night (July 29), the Canaries will be known as the "Sioux Falls Dudes." As in "The Dude" from the 1998 cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski" starring Jeff Bridges.
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
South Dakota teen completes grueling 100-mile horse race
Emma Christopherson is a 19-year-old from Mitchell, South Dakota, and she's crazy, by her own admission.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: July 31st
INWOOD, IA (KELO) — Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting a Folk-Off music competition featuring up to ten musical acts competing for cash and an appearance at the upcoming Sioux River Folk Festival. The competition starts at 11 a.m. and goes throughout the day. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free. Radio Rangers are the evening headliner.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend. The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform. “You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like...
Madison DQ sells 32,490 blizzards for Miracle Treat Day
It was another great year of blizzard and coupon sales at the Madison Dairy Queen. A total of 32,490 blizzards and coupons were sold as part of this year’s Miracle Treat Day. With Thursday’s more than 32-thousand blizzards sold this year, it brings the grand total to more than...
1960s Charm | Charlie’s Pizza House
Started in 1959, Charlie’s Pizza House in Yankton is one of the oldest pizzerias in South Dakota. Despite many changes in ownership, the traditional way of making pizzas has stood the test of time. From the dough to the time dedicated to cooking the perfect pizza pie, owner Chuck...
KELOLAND TV
Free rummage event aimed at helping community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls. “We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said. On Friday, members of Messiah New...
Emu-tional moment in the chronicle of Blue, the Dell Rapids emu
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Wednesday night proved to be an emu-tional one for the owners of Blue. She’s the emu that escaped from Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids on the 4th of July. Last week, after a failed lasso attempt, Blue settled into a new section of land. Owner Kim Hubers said the landowners assured Blue could stay as long as they needed her to and checked on her often. Last evening, Kim updated KELO.com news saying Blue was in a fenced area inside a section they had snow fenced as well. They set up an emu-sized kennel and had been waiting patiently for her to go inside. Kim said Blue teased them for a time, only putting her head inside. She did finally walk in all the way, tripping the wire to the door. Hubers says Blue is now safely contained and will be heading home soon.
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
Arrow Shot into Vehicle Tire
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot an arrow into the tire of a vehicle. It happened sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of this week on the 3200 block of Western Avenue South in Brookings. A 2013 Chevy Equinox was parked at the owner’s residence when it occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says the arrow caused $100 damage.
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
KELOLAND TV
Shooting near downtown leads to pursuit, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th
On July 27th, a popular grocery chain is expected to open its first location in South Dakota. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that its new Sioux Falls store is set to open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The store will be located at 3010 West 41st Street.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old arrested after pursuit in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a Sioux Falls man was arrested after a pursuit near Tea early Friday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a car just before 2 a.m. when the driver sped off. Officials say the chase went through...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
