Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A building housing several people has been closed following a search by police finding hazardous and unsafe conditions. On Wednesday, the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department and Crossville City Codes searched the Village Inn on Burnett Street as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, officials observed concrete deterioration in overhead walkways, broken, loose and hanging handrails and support posts, and standing water on the floor of an occupied unit. The resident who lived in the unit had to walk on boards to avoid the potentially hazardous water.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO