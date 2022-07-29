ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

CT's Beardsley Zoo In Bridgeport Welcomes New Spider Monkeys

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nO11A_0gxNkxze00
On Thursday, July 28, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo announced the arrival of two female Black-handed spider monkeys. Photo Credit: Jack Bradley

A popular Connecticut zoo is having a bananas time after welcoming two new spider monkeys.

On Thursday, July 28, Beardsley Zoo, located in Fairfield County, announced the arrival of two female Black-handed spider monkeys, expanding its spider monkey habitat to four monkeys.

Bertha, age 30, and 16-year-old Janet traveled from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama to join the zoo in Bridgeport.

The zoo said the new monkeys were successfully introduced to 8-year-old Gilligan and 22-year-old TT, who have both been at the zoo since the spider monkey habitat opened in June of 2019.

“These monkeys are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s Species Survival Program (SSP), an important part of helping these endangered animals,” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said. “This species is threatened by intense habitat degradation and deforestation, so a breeding recommendation from the AZA will allow us to possibly welcome babies to help sustain the population.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment

A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New CT Cafe Cited For 'Good, Simple Menu'

For those looking for a fun, but relaxed spot to grab a bite to eat and maybe get to know their neighbors, a new cafe in the region could be just the spot. Cafe 1840 located in Litchfield County in New Milford offers casual meals such as sandwiches and salads and plenty of sweets along with an…
NEW MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Pets & Animals
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield County, CT
Lifestyle
Bridgeport, CT
Lifestyle
Bridgeport, CT
Pets & Animals
State
Alabama State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Daily Voice

Holyoke Man Charged With Shooting Death Of Connecticut Mother Of 4

A man from western Massachusetts is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of four from Connecticut, authorities said. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz, age 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of Connecticut resident Desiree Rivera Lopez, of New Haven, on Saturday, July 23, Holyoke Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Monkeys#The Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Ct#The Montgomery Zoo#Species Survival Program#Aza
Daily Voice

Person Injured After Boat Catches Fire In Norwalk

One person suffered burns from a boat fire at a marina in Fairfield County. Firefighters responded to the blaze at Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. Officials said a cabin cruiser-style recreational...
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

Rabid Coyote Found At Morris County Park

A coyote that tested positive for rabies was found at a Morris County park, authorities said. The animal was found in Tourne County Park in Boonton and recently tested positive, Denville Police said in a release on Friday, July 29. “We urge residents not to feed, approach or permit their...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
327K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy