How The Other Half Lives: Luxury Companies Thrive

Hermes Snubs Luxury Resale Market
Birkin bag maker Hermes is not interested in getting involved in the fast-growing second hand luxury market which has attracted some its rivals, its chief Axel Dumas said on Friday. Unlike Kering, which has invested in reseller Vestiaire Collective and sells some of its labels on platforms for pre-owned wares,...
China's Alibaba Strives To Keep New York Listing Amid Audit Dispute
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following...
HSBC Hangs Up On Ping An Break-up Call, Lifts Payout And Profit Goal
HSBC pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to split the lender, a move Europe's biggest bank said would be costly, while posting profits that beat expectations and promising chunkier dividends. London-headquartered HSBC's comments on Monday represent its most direct defence yet...
Amazon, Apple Raise Hopes As Investors Brace For Slowdown
Apple and Amazon added about $175 billion to their combined market value on Friday after upbeat results boosted investor confidence on the ability of these firms to weather a slowdown in the economy. While analysts noted these companies were not completely immune to broader economic hurdles, they said the weakness...
HSBC Urged To Appoint Shareholder Ping An To Its Board
A Hong Kong politician has urged HSBC spin off its Asia business and appoint representatives of Chinese insurer Ping An to its board, as the global lender prepares to meet with Hong Kong shareholders this week. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the bank's biggest shareholder, called on...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Evergrande Offers Sweetener For Debt Revamp As China Property Crisis Worsens
China Evergrande Group will offer its offshore creditors asset packages that may include shares in two overseas-listed units as a sweetener, the developer said on Friday, as a stifling liquidity crisis in the property sector continues. The two listed units are Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd and electric vehicle maker...
European Shares Rise As Banks, HSBC Offset Weak Data
European shares edged up on Monday as a jump in banking stocks after HSBC's strong results offset fears of a global economic slowdown fanned by disappointing Chinese economic data and figures showing contraction in euro zone manufacturing activity. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% in volatile trade. [MKTS/GLOB]. The biggest...
Explainer-What's Next For China Evergrande After A Restructuring Proposal?
China Evergrande Group will offer asset packages that may include shares in its two overseas-listed businesses as a sweetener for restructuring offshore debt, the developer said, as a stifling liquidity crisis in the property sector continues. Evergrande's restructuring proposal came on Friday as China's property sector, a key pillar for...
HSBC Set To Pay Some UK Staff 1500 Pounds To Combat Cost Of Living Crisis
HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with the cost of living, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday said. In doing so the bank became the latest British lender to boost staff pay, as the country grapples with inflation levels not seen in 40 years.
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
From Boom To Gloom, Australia's Red Hot Property Market Hits Reverse
This April, Australian home repairman Reis Saki put his parents' house on the market in Melbourne's outskirts, with hopes of a quick sale so they could move closer to family and health services. But six weeks and two interest rate hikes later, he withdrew the listing after receiving no offers,...
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
Intesa Awaits Clarity On Economic Outlook After Profit Tops Forecast
Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo's on Friday reported forecast-beating second quarter profit thanks to higher interest rates, and said it would finalise capital return plans once it had a clearer idea of potential pitfalls. Intesa is aiming to approve an interim dividend of at least 1.1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)...
Inside The Super-secure Swiss Lab Trying To Stop The Next Pandemic
The setting is straight from a spy thriller: Crystal waters below, snow-capped Swiss Alps above and in between, a super-secure facility researching the world's deadliest pathogens. Spiez Laboratory, known for its detective work on chemical, biological and nuclear threats since World War Two, was tasked last year by the World...
U.S. Considers Crackdown On Memory Chip Makers In China
The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China's semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies. If President Joe Biden's...
Joint Venture: Cannabis Cafes Open New Front In Thai Tourism Revival
The RG420 cannabis cafe opened just four days ago in Khao San, an area of Bangkok popular with backpackers - and already it's crammed with customers. Several such outlets have sprung up across the capital since Thailand decriminalised the plant in June, a few weeks before it dropped COVID-linked controls on foreign visitors.
China’s uncontrolled Long March 5B rocket fell into the Indian Ocean
The countdown now begins for China's next uncontrolled rocket reentry in October.
