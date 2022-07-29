ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Alleged Russian Spies Accused Of Stealing Dead Babies' Identities; Both Arrested

By Dane Enerio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

US defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades using the stolen IDs of dead Texas babies are charged with identity theft but deny claims they are spies after photos of them in KGB uniforms are found

A US defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Kapolei, HI
Kapolei, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Spies#Violent Crime#Hawaiian#The Associated Press#The U S District Court#Hawaii News Now#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
The Independent

Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy