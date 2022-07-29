Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

fox4beaumont.com
Cell phone shows the moment a woman said she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton Co. deputy in 2019
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have released video years after a woman claimed she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. Shandle Riley claimed a deputy had threatened to arrest her during a traffic stop in February 2019 if she did not allow him to baptize her.
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
Police Briefs for July 30
22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
47-year-old man shot in his own driveway in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Chattanooga Police say he was shot in his driveway Friday afternoon. This happened just a little after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. Police say the victim was having an argument with 3 men...
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
SCAM: Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam in the area
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is advising people to be aware of a scam that is running in the area.
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
Mayor unveils Roadmap to end Gun Violence in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Mayor released a plan on Thursday to deal with the shootings in the city. Mayor Kelly’s Roadmap to End Gun Violence in Chattanooga is built as a framework for coordinating responses to the issue. His goals are to stop the current cycle of...
Multiple fire crews battle vehicle fire at the top of Cagle Mountain
CAGLE MOUNTAIN — Dunlap Fire Department volunteers attended the Benefit for Cagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Rude. The firefighters drove Dunlap Engine 1 and after arriving, Cagle VFD received an alarm for a vehicle fire at the top of Cagle Mountain Highway 111. Firefighters at the event responded...
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
