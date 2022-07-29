ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

By LATRICIA THOMAS
fox4beaumont.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox4beaumont.com

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests July 25-31

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 30

22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
WDEF

Man shot in his Brainerd driveway

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
WAFF

Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
WDEF

Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
WDEF

Mayor unveils Roadmap to end Gun Violence in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Mayor released a plan on Thursday to deal with the shootings in the city. Mayor Kelly’s Roadmap to End Gun Violence in Chattanooga is built as a framework for coordinating responses to the issue. His goals are to stop the current cycle of...
WTVCFOX

Multiple fire crews battle vehicle fire at the top of Cagle Mountain

CAGLE MOUNTAIN — Dunlap Fire Department volunteers attended the Benefit for Cagle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Rude. The firefighters drove Dunlap Engine 1 and after arriving, Cagle VFD received an alarm for a vehicle fire at the top of Cagle Mountain Highway 111. Firefighters at the event responded...
chattanoogacw.com

Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
