Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

By LATRICIA THOMAS
wfxl.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wfxl.com

Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 30

22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity#Drug Abuse#Tennessee#Crime#Law Enforcement
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Man shot in his Brainerd driveway

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McMinn County Deputy hits another vehicle on Highway 11

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County Deputy hit another vehicle while driving on Highway 11 on Tuesday night according to THP. They say Deputy Dalton Townsend was traveling north on Highway 11 with his lights and siren on. The deputy hit a 2015 Ford C-Max that was traveling...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Juvenile shot in drive-by shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A juvenile is recovering after being shot in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A release does not specify the age of the juvenile, but we have followed up for clarification. The release says this happened a little after 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Kitchen fire damages multiple units at the Rustic Village Apartments

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon that displaced residents in several units. Red Shift companies were called to the Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Drive at 1:34 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke inside one of the buildings in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
DALTON, GA
chattanoogacw.com

Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
KNOXVILLE, TN

