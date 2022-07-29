ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling screen hits two dancers on stage at concert in Hong Kong

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
AP Photo

HONG KONG [AP] — A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong.

Video clips circulated on social media showed two members performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage.

The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror, The Associated Press reported. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed.

Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said one of the dancers was in serious condition while the other was stable. Three audience members were also taken to the hospital, one who felt unwell and two others in a state of shock, but they required no medical treatment, according to AP.

The concert was halted after the incident.

