Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects and have warrants for another after responding to a call about a stolen vehicle early Friday morning. After interviewing the alleged victims about the theft, it was revealed that they were actually suspects. Terry Bess (45) of Coalmont and Kasey Patrick (19) of Beersheba Springs were arrested and charged with false reports/statement and accessory after the fact. A warrant for multiple infractions including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving under the influence was placed on file for Kathy Sanders (38) of Beersheba Springs.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO