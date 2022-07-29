Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

khqa.com
Cell phone shows the moment a woman said she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton Co. deputy in 2019
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have released video years after a woman claimed she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. Shandle Riley claimed a deputy had threatened to arrest her during a traffic stop in February 2019 if she did not allow him to baptize her.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for July 30
22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
WTVCFOX
Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
WTVC
47-year-old man shot in his own driveway in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Chattanooga Police say he was shot in his driveway Friday afternoon. This happened just a little after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. Police say the victim was having an argument with 3 men...
Grundy County Herald
Car theft gone wrong
Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects and have warrants for another after responding to a call about a stolen vehicle early Friday morning. After interviewing the alleged victims about the theft, it was revealed that they were actually suspects. Terry Bess (45) of Coalmont and Kasey Patrick (19) of Beersheba Springs were arrested and charged with false reports/statement and accessory after the fact. A warrant for multiple infractions including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving under the influence was placed on file for Kathy Sanders (38) of Beersheba Springs.
WDEF
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
SCAM: Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam in the area
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is advising people to be aware of a scam that is running in the area.
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
Grundy County man had to do ‘one thing’ before disappearance
It’s now been two years since Joshua Day’s four-wheeler was found in a field near the Marion-Grundy County border, and his case continues to stump law enforcement.
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
WDEF
Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTVC
Juvenile shot in drive-by shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A juvenile is recovering after being shot in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A release does not specify the age of the juvenile, but we have followed up for clarification. The release says this happened a little after 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block...
Unsafe conditions found at Crossville hostel during police investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A building housing several people has been closed following a search by police finding hazardous and unsafe conditions. On Wednesday, the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department and Crossville City Codes searched the Village Inn on Burnett Street as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, officials observed concrete deterioration in overhead walkways, broken, loose and hanging handrails and support posts, and standing water on the floor of an occupied unit. The resident who lived in the unit had to walk on boards to avoid the potentially hazardous water.
WAFF
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
