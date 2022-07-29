The Morning After: Instagram backpedals on its full-screen feed

www.engadget.com
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
9to5Mac
Mark Zuckerberg says your Instagram feed is about to get even worse
Earlier this week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video on Twitter (yeah, the irony) to tell people that Instagram will “continue to support photos” as multiple users have been complaining about how the platform is pushing random videos into their feeds. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has basically confirmed that Instagram’s feed is about to get even worse.
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
Kylie Jenner rips Instagram for being too much like TikTok just as Mark Zuckerberg embraces TikTok’s business model
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Celebrity businesswomen Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are no fans of the latest changes made to Instagram. Jenner, who has 360 million Instagram followers, the most of any woman on...
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
The Verge
Facebook and Instagram are going to show even more posts from accounts you don’t follow
If you already have strong feelings about your Instagram feed increasingly showing Reels from accounts you don’t follow, just wait until next year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will more than double the amount of content from recommended accounts people see while using Instagram and Facebook by the end of 2023. He said that such recommendations currently account for roughly 15 percent of the content on Facebook, and that the percentage is already higher on Instagram.
Instagram’s CEO knows you and Kylie Jenner are not happy the app is turning into TikTok
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It's not often that the CEO for a multibillion-dollar business responds to someone publicly criticizing his changes to a key algorithm, but Kylie Jenner isn't just another Instagram user. She boasts 360 million followers and the huge influence that comes with them.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
makeuseof.com
Facebook's New Home and Feeds Tabs: What You Need to Know
Meta is constantly tweaking the Facebook App to keep it relevant to users in the face of increasing competition, especially from TikTok. In February 2022, they renamed the News Feed to just the Feed. At the time, they said it was just a cosmetic change that would not impact the app experience.
After putting a dent in Facebook and Instagram, TikTok has Spotify in its sights next
Audience during Roberto Carlos concert with cell phones recording and live with facebook live, instagram, igtv, snapchat and tiktok at Vibra Sao Paulo on July 27th in Sao Paulo. “Make Instagram, Instagram again,” pleaded a post reshared by one of the world’s most famous Instagram influencers, Kylie Jenner, this week....
Facebook overhauls its feed to be more like TikTok — and adds a throwback chronological option
Facebook is borrowing an idea from social media newcomer TikTok and putting more looping videos in its feed, a sign of the growing importance of the medium to pop culture. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, said Thursday that users would begin seeing an overhauled look when they open its mobile app, with different options including a main feed, a feed with friends' posts only and a feed focused on groups.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Activity Status on Instagram
If you've ever used Instagram, you've probably noticed people's activity or online status—that familiar green dot indicating that a person is currently online. With your activity status on, both accounts you follow and the ones you message can all see that you're online. This can be awkward if someone can see you were online but didn't respond to their message.
TechCrunch
Social subscription Snapchat+ is already faring better than Twitter Blue
The figure is a massive jump over the five-figure in-app purchase revenue number Snapchat had seen before the subscription’s arrival. In addition, the number is already larger than Twitter’s in-app revenue, which totals nearly $4 million since Twitter Blue’s June 2021 launch, per data from app market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
Engadget
Apple's App Store homepage will soon feature ads
Apple has famously bragged that it will never invade your privacy to serve ads, but it does have an ad business on its App Store and elsewhere. The company is now expanding that business by adding a new ad slot to its "Today" homepage tab and on individual app pages, 9to5Mac reported. Those are on top of the ads already found on the App Store's main "Search" tab and in the Search results.
Motley Fool
Your Netflix Membership Could Start Costing More
Talk about unwelcome news. Netflix raised its prices recently across its three content tiers. Now, it's looking at changes that could make subscriptions even more expensive. When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit, Netflix served as a bit of a lifeline for Americans who suddenly found themselves holed up at home with little to do. But more recently, Netflix has been losing subscribers. And it's trying to come up with ways to generate more revenue in light of that.
Engadget
Twitter's latest test lets people cram video, images and GIFs into one tweet
Has been testing out a few experimental features lately, including tweets that by two accounts and an . For its latest trick, Twitter is toying around with a way for people to pack a single tweet with multiple images, videos and GIFs. “We’re testing a new feature with select accounts...
Cult of Mac
Zuckerberg says Apple and Meta are battling over the internet’s future
Both Apple and Meta (formerly Facebook) are both building AR/VR headsets, but they’re going about it in dramatically different ways. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told Meta employees the two companies are in “a competition of philosophies and ideas.”. It’s possible the metaverse is the future of the...
