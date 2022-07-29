Two men shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex, police searching for shooters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail. San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO