San Antonio, TX

Two men shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex, police searching for shooters

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 2 days ago
www.ktsa.com

KSAT 12

Man dies after parking lot argument on South Side leads to shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Side San Antonio that left one man dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 2:52 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call near the 4000 block of South Flores Street, according to SAPD. According...
kurv.com

Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting

An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man's shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio. Flores has brown hair, brown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

SAPD: 2 men fatally shot at South Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a South Side apartment complex early Friday morning. Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from West Gerald Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boyfriend shot in the stomach at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Northside apartment complex. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday at an apartment off Jackson-Keller Road. Police said a woman shot her boyfriend in self-defense. The boyfriend received one gunshot wound to the stomach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#The Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Ktsa News#San Antonio Police
foxsanantonio.com

18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman accused in shooting death says it was an accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail. San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)

31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in far west Bexar County. The fatal car crash took place on Culebra Road and Talley Road [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fire destroys home and business on San Antonio's Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were challenged by hot and windy conditions as they battled flames on the city's Southwest side Thursday night. The call from the 2500 block of Southcross came in just after 8:30 P.M. When firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed, so they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

