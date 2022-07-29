Two men shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex, police searching for shooters

www.ktsa.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom Handy
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Man dies after parking lot argument on South Side leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Side San Antonio that left one man dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 2:52 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call near the 4000 block of South Flores Street, according to SAPD. According...
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
fox7austin.com
San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio. Flores has brown hair, brown...
KSAT 12
2 murder victims at South Side apartment complex had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men who were found dead at a South Side apartment complex Friday morning had been shot multiple times, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims’ bodies around 3 a.m. in a stairwell area of the Union Pikes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 men fatally shot at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a South Side apartment complex early Friday morning. Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from West Gerald Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
KTSA
Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
SUV crashes into apartment, driver runs off
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants had to be relocated after a driver crashed an SUV into their apartment unit Saturday morning, authorities say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Frio Street for reports of a vehicle crashed into a structure.
foxsanantonio.com
Boyfriend shot in the stomach at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Northside apartment complex. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday at an apartment off Jackson-Keller Road. Police said a woman shot her boyfriend in self-defense. The boyfriend received one gunshot wound to the stomach.
KSAT 12
Woman shoots boyfriend at North Side apartment, claims self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot her boyfriend inside of their North Side apartment, sending him to the hospital in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. She claims it was self-defense. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
news4sanantonio.com
Victim says 'that hurt' before dying after being shot through wall, woman charged
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Rangers wasted little time in narrowing in on a suspect in a shooting death early Thursday morning. Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with murder and a illegal weapons charge in connection with the death of April Angel Longoria, 33, at a Northeast Side duplex.
KTSA
Woman accused in shooting death says it was an accident
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail. San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.
KSAT 12
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges. According to the Bexar...
KTSA
Driver held for suspicion of DWI following 4 car crash on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A four vehicle crash on the West side sends one to the hospital and another to jail. KSAT-12 is reporting that the crash happened on Loop 410 near Ingram Road at around 11 P.M. Thursday. A motorcycle rider was attempting to pass a SUV,...
KSAT 12
3rd arrest made in robbery, deadly shooting outside hookah lounge; suspect bragged on Instagram, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who allegedly posted Instagram photos of a shooting victim’s belongings and bragged about his death has been arrested, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Joseph Robert Ortiz, 19, is the third person arrested this week in the fatal shooting of Takhai Charles...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect(s) who robbed numerous people in May
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators need your help solving a burglary of habitation from a couple of months ago. The San Antonio Police are looking for the suspect(s) who robbed multiple different victims on May 28, 2022. Police say the incidents happened at 822 Serenade Dr. and the victims were...
KSAT 12
‘She is our hero’: 10-year-old Robb Elementary shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who survived the unthinkable when a gunman opened fire inside of Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the...
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in far west Bexar County. The fatal car crash took place on Culebra Road and Talley Road [...]
KSAT 12
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in San Antonio boxer’s shooting death
SAN ANTONIO – Three years after the death of 18-year-old boxer George Ramos, San Antonio police are still searching for his killer. He was shot multiple times at around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, while he was inside his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.
KTSA
Fire destroys home and business on San Antonio’s Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were challenged by hot and windy conditions as they battled flames on the city’s Southwest side Thursday night. The call from the 2500 block of Southcross came in just after 8:30 P.M. When firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed, so they...
