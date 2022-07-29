Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe

wour.com
Roc-Star Ice Cream & Eatery makes ice cream and summer memories
July is National Ice Cream Month, no better time to visit a local drive-in, lured by the aromas, sights, and sounds of the season; a place where passers-by can’t help but stop and neighbors can’t wait to gather, knowing when the big bright umbrellas open up over those picnic tables, spring is here and summer is coming!
Healthy Snack and Shake Shop Opening Soon in Utica
I like to think of myself as a decently in shape person. I go to an incredible gym that gets me really pushing myself when I work out, but the one thing I will admit that I struggle with is nutrition. We live in such a food-centric area, there's only...
Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open
The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
Madison County Open Farm Day to offer inexpensive family fun
Madison County’s annual Open Farm Day will connect residents with their local food sources. Twenty-six farms, featuring livestock, produce, tastings, and more, will open their properties to the public with interactive and educational activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. In addition, many farms will have food available for purchase for visitors to enjoy lunch or grab groceries to-go while they travel between locations.
cnycentral.com
Meet Jojo with the CNY SPCA! Shelter continues to deal with cat overflow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This week's adoptable pet with the CNY SPCA is Jojo. She is a 5-year-old calico cat looking for a loving home. Dee Schaefer with the shelter says she stands out for her wrinkled ear. Jojo came to the shelter with a bad ear infection which damaged part of her ear.
Final note for Drums Along the Mohawk?
ROME — Organizers of the annual Drums Along the Mohawk drum and bugle corps event, formerly held at Rome Free Academy Stadium on Turin Street, officially announced their retirement. In an announcement posted on the Drums Along the Mohawk Facebook page, organizers said they had officially stepped down from...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
WKTV
Rome Honor America Days parade returns
ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade. Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Popular Long Island YouTube Star Shines The Spotlight On Utica’s Chicken Riggies
If you love learning new recipes on YouTube, maybe you've watched the Sip and Feast channel. Recently this popular show put the spotlight on Utica Chicken Riggies. For those that don't know, Jim is the creator and brains behind the Sip and Feast brand. When you watch on Youtube, he is the cook, photographer, videographer, father, and husband.
Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back
CANASTOTA — After a two-year hiatus, the Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back, and the public is invited for a day to celebrate Italian American culture. This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13, on North Canal Street in the village of Canastota, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — rain or shine.
WKTV
Former WKTV anchor signs copies of book at Big Apple
NEW HARTFORD, NY – Former WKTV news anchor, and now author, Bill Worden, was at Big Apple Music in New Hartford Saturday, signing copies of his book, "A Kansas Love Story". In the book, Worden not only discusses his career as a reporter and anchor, but also how a young lady in a Kansas Woolworth’s - Janna Broadbooks - became the love of his life.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral
A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
Michael Carbonaro Bringing The Tricks and Laughs To Central New York This Fall
There were some weekends growing up that the only thing I would do would be watch reruns of two specific shows: Impractical Jokers, followed by the Carbonaro Effect. TruTV did a really good job of branding the two shows together - you would constantly see promos for the other during each show.
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
The Utica Zoo’s New Exhibit Is An Un-Bear-ably Fun Time
This latest addition to the Utica Zoo is something that will both entertain and educate your kids this summer. The Utica Zoo has officially installed a new Story Walk, developed by the Oneida Indian Nation and Colgate University, in the children's section of the zoo. Visitors can now follow, interact, and learn the story of The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail while visiting the animal exhibits at the zoo.
