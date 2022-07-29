EPIC Charter Schools Placed On Probation

www.newson6.com
State Board Meeting Raises Eyebrows Across Oklahoma’s Education Community
The results of Thursday’s state board of education meeting are drawing strong reactions both on the votes that were made and what happened during the meeting. It was a contentious five-hour meeting. The board voted 4-2 to diminish the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools to “accredited with warning.”...
NCAA Football Game Mod Adds Oklahoma High School Teams, Stadiums
Oklahoma High School football is getting the video game treatment. A pair of Oklahoma-based developers created what's called a "mod" that adds Oklahoma High School football teams and stadiums to the classic EA Sports title "NCAA Football". Gabe Johnson, an Edmond Santa Fe grad and Thomas Burgess, of Ponca City,...
Oklahoma To Pause Issuing Marijuana Business Licenses For Two Years
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority plans to pause the issuance of commercial licenses for two years in accordance with a new state law. State lawmakers passed HB 3208 last legislative session, which imposes the moratorium on licenses for growers, processors, and dispensaries. The pause “allows OMMA a chance to catch...
Oklahomans Struggle To Find Jobs Amid State's Lowest Unemployment Rates
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says the state's unemployment rates are the lowest we've seen since at least 2017, coming in at around 2.9%. That is lower than the national average of 3.6% but some Oklahomans say they’re still not able to land a job. We spoke with Oklahomans who say they're learning they are under or over-qualified for the jobs they're applying for, leaving them without any job at all.
Woodcrest Fire Department Mourns Loss Of Captain Mark Bruning
A police officer and volunteer firefighter died at his home on Thursday night.. Woodcrest Fire Chief said Captain Mark Bruning was a man who dedicated his life to serving others. The law enforcement community is mourning another loss of a brother. The flag at the Woodcrest Fire Department has been...
Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country
Green Country finally got much-needed rain, but it came with damaging storms, strong winds and even a tornado. While thousands have their power back, others are still cleaning up. Harold Hearod and his wife, Pam Hearod, live three miles north of McAlester. Harold built a hay barn on their property...
