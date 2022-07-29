EPIC Charter Schools Placed On Probation

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says the state's unemployment rates are the lowest we've seen since at least 2017, coming in at around 2.9%. That is lower than the national average of 3.6% but some Oklahomans say they’re still not able to land a job. We spoke with Oklahomans who say they're learning they are under or over-qualified for the jobs they're applying for, leaving them without any job at all.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO