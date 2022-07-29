Temperatures steadily rise this weekend

www.kcci.com
KCCI.com
Spotty storm chance Sunday night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure still looks to build into Central Plains and Midwest next week, but before that fully takes shape, we will get one "grasping at straws" chance of a t-storm late Sunday night into Monday as a weak disturbance moves in from the north. As of now, the best chance of seeing an isolated storm will be over northwest and northern Iowa late Sunday, and possibly eastern and southeast Iowa on Monday with many folks unfortunately staying dry.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Story City played host to RAGBRAI in 1989
STORY CITY, Iowa — In 1989, Story City officials started preparing for the influx of bicycle riders as RAGBRAI was set to make an overnight stop. As KCCI’s Dana Cardin reports, the town was ready to host thousands of riders.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
KCCI.com
Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer
WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while having a seizure at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like to jump off the diving board.
KCCI.com
Dew Tour brings America’s best skaters to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dew Tour is back in Des Moines for the second year. It’s bringing some of the best skaters in America to compete at the largest skate park in the country, Lauridsen Skatepark, along the Des Moines River. The Dew Tour is free to...
KCCI.com
Iowa DNR: Thousands of fish dying in Iowa lakes due to algae blooms
HUMESTON, Iowa — Thousands of fish are going belly up in Iowa because of algae blooms. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it happened at the Humeston Reservoir. It's not just ugly. Some people near the area are worried about their health because of the smell. The DNR...
Algae Blooms Blamed For Causing Major Fish Kill In Southern Iowa Reservoir
(Humeston, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says algae blooms have caused a major fish kill at Humeston Reservoir. Thousands of dead fish are resulting in a powerful smell that some people worry might affect their health. D-N-R officials say cooler weather is causing the algae blooms to die off and that is taking oxygen out of the water.
Pilot and passengers burned in hot air balloon accident at National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured. According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Portion of Landus Site in Rippey to Close
Following a transition for a grain site in a Greene County town, one cooperative is making some changes. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens says their site in Rippey where an older part of the elevador, less than ten percent of the capacity, has been condemned. “With Rippey it’s in a...
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
Rebound COVID is ‘nasty,’ says Des Moines woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — The virus struck. Cyndee Davis, a retired health care worker, took a prescription. Symptoms improved. The prescription ended. Symptoms got worse. That’s been the struggle for Davis. “I’d say every bit as nasty as it first hit,” Davis said Tuesday from her home in Des Moines. Davis said that she first […]
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa hosts 'Smoke Out Hunger' to fight food insecurity
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa hosted "Smoke Out Hunger" in Cowles Commons in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon. Tickets were $60 for adults and provided unlimited barbeque, craft beer and ice cream. All of the proceeds were donated to the Food Bank of Iowa to...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Dust a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowan
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision between a truck and ATV, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Spencer Alan Pote, of Maxwell, was driving a Razor ATV southbound on 570th Street Friday evening. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Chase Thomas Kratz, of...
KCCI.com
Bridgestone-Firestone, union reach tentative agreement over contract
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bridgestone-Firestone announced a tentative agreement has been reached with union workers in five states, including Iowa. United Steel Workers 310 and Bridgestone-Firestone announced the agreement overnight. Details of the proposed agreement have not been released. Union workers will vote on whether to accept the deal.
Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum
GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa Aviation Museum is home to decades of flight history in the state, so its no stranger to planes and pilots alike. But its newest guest was a bit more unusual — an angel came to visit Saturday. The "angel" is a UH-34D Sikorsky...
