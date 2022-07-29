ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Temperatures steadily rise this weekend

By Zane Satre
KCCI.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Spotty storm chance Sunday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure still looks to build into Central Plains and Midwest next week, but before that fully takes shape, we will get one "grasping at straws" chance of a t-storm late Sunday night into Monday as a weak disturbance moves in from the north. As of now, the best chance of seeing an isolated storm will be over northwest and northern Iowa late Sunday, and possibly eastern and southeast Iowa on Monday with many folks unfortunately staying dry.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Story City played host to RAGBRAI in 1989

STORY CITY, Iowa — In 1989, Story City officials started preparing for the influx of bicycle riders as RAGBRAI was set to make an overnight stop. As KCCI’s Dana Cardin reports, the town was ready to host thousands of riders.
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
desmoinesparent.com

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer

WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while having a seizure at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like to jump off the diving board.
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Dew Tour brings America’s best skaters to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dew Tour is back in Des Moines for the second year. It’s bringing some of the best skaters in America to compete at the largest skate park in the country, Lauridsen Skatepark, along the Des Moines River. The Dew Tour is free to...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Portion of Landus Site in Rippey to Close

Following a transition for a grain site in a Greene County town, one cooperative is making some changes. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens says their site in Rippey where an older part of the elevador, less than ten percent of the capacity, has been condemned. “With Rippey it’s in a...
RIPPEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
theperrynews.com

Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
DE SOTO, IA
KCCI.com

City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard

STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
STUART, IA
WHO 13

Rebound COVID is ‘nasty,’ says Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — The virus struck. Cyndee Davis, a retired health care worker, took a prescription. Symptoms improved. The prescription ended. Symptoms got worse. That’s been the struggle for Davis. “I’d say every bit as nasty as it first hit,” Davis said Tuesday from her home in Des Moines. Davis said that she first […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

State patrol: Dust a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowan

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision between a truck and ATV, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Spencer Alan Pote, of Maxwell, was driving a Razor ATV southbound on 570th Street Friday evening. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Chase Thomas Kratz, of...
MAXWELL, IA
KCCI.com

Bridgestone-Firestone, union reach tentative agreement over contract

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bridgestone-Firestone announced a tentative agreement has been reached with union workers in five states, including Iowa. United Steel Workers 310 and Bridgestone-Firestone announced the agreement overnight. Details of the proposed agreement have not been released. Union workers will vote on whether to accept the deal.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy