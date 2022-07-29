ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 devs rollback Mercy and Moira changes following beta backlash

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago
Blizzard is making more Overwatch 2 changes regarding healers Moira and Mercy following negative feedback from the beta.

Announced earlier this week on the game's forums , Moira and Mercy are going to see quite some changes in the next update for Overwatch 2. Chiefly, Moira's previous changes in the ongoing Overwatch 2 beta are being rolled back, with the key focus being on her newly-introduced new Necrotic Orb ability.

Similarly, some older changes for Mercy are rearing their heads once again. It turns out the super jump ability for Mercy's Guardian Angel ability, which was previously eliminated from Overwatch 2 entirely after it proved controversial with players, will return to the game.

So it seems Blizzard is rolling back several key changes to two of Overwatch 2's support characters. Considering how unpopular Mercy's super jump ability was when the Overwatch 2 beta first kicked off earlier this year in June, it'll be interesting to see how the FPS community reacts to its return.

Similarly, the changes for Moira cancel out some big alterations for the support character. The Necrotic Orb ability was introduced as a brand new feature for Moira after the sequel's beta kicked off last month, and it's the second change that's now being reverted.

As Blizzard announced earlier this year, Overwatch 2 now has a launch date of October 4 , and its PvP portion will be entirely free to download and play for anyone. The new shooter will feature cross-play and cross-platform progression for anyone on all systems.

Here's why the Overwatch 2 free-to-play model might be a mistake for the new game.

IN THIS ARTICLE
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

