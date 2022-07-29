www.mysanantonio.com
Related
MySanAntonio
Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.17 billion. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.77 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by...
MySanAntonio
Oppenheimer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $237.2 million in the...
MySanAntonio
Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio
Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter. The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $48.5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look
Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?
PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
etfdailynews.com
SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
srnnews.com
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets In the Event of a Market Crash
Worried about volatility? Here are some names that can help investors sleep at night.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential
Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
Comments / 0