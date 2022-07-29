ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims

JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Gas Prices
tspr.org

Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois

Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97zokonline.com

There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois

Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks

Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A week after issuing conditional licenses for 149 proposed recreational cannabis dispensaries statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 more Friday. Among them were two conditional licenses for proposed dispensaries in the non-metro East Central Illinois region, which includes...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid

Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
KENTUCKY STATE

