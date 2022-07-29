www.mysanantonio.com
Oppenheimer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $237.2 million in the...
Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue...
Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter. The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue...
Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $81.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 52 cents per share. The real estate...
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $48.5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
tipranks.com
Shopify Registers Q2 Loss, but Revenues Rise
The E-commerce platform reported a loss in the second quarter of 2022, even though its revenues increased 16% year-over-year. Canadian E-commerce firm Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) has reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted loss came in at $0.03 per share, compared to the profit of $0.22 per share in the previous year and the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02 per share.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
notebookcheck.net
Apple posts bumper earnings of US$83 billion for the third quarter of 2022
Accessory Apple Business iPad iPhone MacBook Smartwatch. The market has feared that Apple's latest earnings would come in under the figure predicted for them throughout the OEM's fiscal 3Q2022, which ended on June 25. The hardware and software giant has been said to have faced much more adversity than it is accustomed to during those 3 months; for example, it predicted that unprecedented delays in its normal production schedule for new iPhones could cost it as much as US$8 billion at 1 point.
Southwest Airlines: Strong Q2 Earnings, But Headwinds Increasing
The popular airline earned a record profit in the second quarter but faces significant near-term earnings headwinds.
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Continental Resources sees four-fold surge in quarterly profit
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) beat second-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, on the back of higher oil prices. Continental also said it was still evaluating a take-private offer in June from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust, which valued the company at over $25 billion. read more.
Recap: Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Earnings
Keurig Dr Pepper KDP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keurig Dr Pepper reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $414.00 million from the same period last year.
Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings
ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
