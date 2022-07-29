Effingham Sentenced on Criminal Sexual Assault on a Child Charges

(Undated) – Crawford County taxpayers are being reminded of some important information. Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, says taxpayers that have not paid the 1st installment of their Real Estate taxes will now face a 1.5% penalty charge and it will go to 3% on August 19th. Taxes can be paid at the Treasurer’s Office, at the drop box on the front of the building, by mail, or at most county banks. She says the 2nd installment of Real Estate Taxes as well as Mobile Homes taxes will be due September 1st. The Treasurer’s office hours are 8 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO