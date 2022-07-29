Effingham Sentenced on Criminal Sexual Assault on a Child Charges

www.wtyefm.com
Unpaid Real Estate Taxes Now Face 1.5% Penalty Charge
(Undated) – Crawford County taxpayers are being reminded of some important information. Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, says taxpayers that have not paid the 1st installment of their Real Estate taxes will now face a 1.5% penalty charge and it will go to 3% on August 19th. Taxes can be paid at the Treasurer’s Office, at the drop box on the front of the building, by mail, or at most county banks. She says the 2nd installment of Real Estate Taxes as well as Mobile Homes taxes will be due September 1st. The Treasurer’s office hours are 8 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
First Distribution of Taxes Now Available
(Undated) – Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, has announced that the first distribution of tax money is now available. Checks are available for pick-up at the treasurer’s office for all taxing bodies. Bailey says if the checks are not picked up by August 8th they will be mailed. According to Bailey, the county will be distributing seventeen-point-seven- million dollars. The treasurer’s office is located in the Courthouse Annex building and is open 8 am-4 pm Monday through Friday.
