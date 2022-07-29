Officials issue warnings following recent whale sightings

whdh.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna Carney
whdh.com
Officials urge caution after several whale sightings in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have issued warnings to boaters following several recent whale sightings off the coast of Plymouth. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends giving whales a wide berth as whales come close to shore to feed on fish. Otherwise, boaters could face fines. “Give them...
whdh.com
Officials warn boaters to keep distance from whales
After several whale sightings off the coast of Plymouth ended in close encounters, local and federal officials are asking boaters to keep their distance from the gentle giants. “A lot of people just get excited when they see the whales. They want to get a post on Instagram or whatever...
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast
A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
whdh.com
Coast Guard: Fishing vessel collided with cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket
NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A fishing vessel collided with a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard. Early Saturday morning, the fishing vessel Gabby G struck the midsection of the cruise liner, the Norwegian Pearl, a spokesperson from the US Coast Guard told 7NEWS.
NECN
Sharks Active Off Cape and Islands Saturday: Beaches Closed, 9 Sharks Detected at 1 Buoy
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app,...
Fishing boat hits Norwegian cruise ship traveling from Boston to Bermuda
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, called...
Humpback whale dies after getting stranded off Cape Cod
WELLFLEET, Mass. — A humpback whale died after getting stranded off Cape Cod this week, officials said. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it received a report on Tuesday night about a struggling humpback whale in the shallow shores of Wellfleet, the non-profit said in a Facebook post.
Inquirer and Mirror
Shark sightings continue to close south shore beaches
(July 30, 2022: Update 2:48 p.m.) A day after three shark sightings in less than 24 hours closed beaches Thursday and Friday, a rash of sightings on Saturday morning and early afternoon closed all lifeguarded south shore beaches through at least 2:45 p.m. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey's office announced Saturday's first...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:
Unconfirmed report that it was struck by a plover overnight. I’m sending an investigative team up there to check it out. Here’s the scene this morning as reported by Captain Pete Mondello:. He reports there are no cranes up there, that the blade is over the embankment in...
Another 10 shark sightings reported Thursday on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard
Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha's Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary. Ten great white shark sightings were reported on the Sharktivity app Thursday between 10:41 a.m. and 2:43 p.m. The morning began...
whdh.com
MA drought forces communities to instate water restrictions
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With much of Massachusetts suffering through moderate or severe drought conditions, water restrictions have been put in place to keep many towns and cities from running dry. Wayland instated one of the state’s strictest bans. “I think everywhere you look in Wayland it’s brown,” said...
iheart.com
Wicked Gloucester Tuna: Fishing Crews Cast Out For 'Bluefin Blowout'
GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — More than five dozen fishing vessels are hitting the high seas in Gloucester, all for the chance to snag a whopper of grand prize in the 2022 "Bluefin Blowout," off the Cape Ann's Marina Resort. Running from July 26 to 28, the Bluefin Blowout...
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
A venomous ocean creature was spotted at a Massachusetts beach. Here are 5 things to know
BOSTON — A Portuguese man o’ war was spotted off the coast of Massachusetts earlier this week, prompting the temporary closure of a beach. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The...
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
whdh.com
Grannies on a Road Trip: Duo charts journey to visit every community in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of friends are proving that you are never too old for a road trip. Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell say they are on a journey to try and visit all 351 communities in Massachusetts. Dubbed “Two Grannies on the Road,” the project has hit at...
whdh.com
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after fire at women’s boarding house in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were able to rescue three individuals from a women’s boarding house in Quincy after a fire erupted Sunday morning. Firefighters were orginally dispatched to the building for a trash fire. The blaze is believed to have spread from one the boarding house’s decks before spreading inside around 3:00 a.m.
11 people evacuated after partial building collapse in East Boston
EAST BOSTON – An apartment building in East Boston was evacuated early Sunday morning after a partial collapse.The brick façade of the building on Sumner Street came crashing down overnight.Eleven people, including two children, were displaced.The Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.No one was hurt.The city's building inspector was called to the scene, and power was cut to the building.
