Plymouth, MA

Officials issue warnings following recent whale sightings

By Brianna Silva, Rob Way
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Officials urge caution after several whale sightings in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have issued warnings to boaters following several recent whale sightings off the coast of Plymouth. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends giving whales a wide berth as whales come close to shore to feed on fish. Otherwise, boaters could face fines. “Give them...
Officials warn boaters to keep distance from whales

After several whale sightings off the coast of Plymouth ended in close encounters, local and federal officials are asking boaters to keep their distance from the gentle giants. “A lot of people just get excited when they see the whales. They want to get a post on Instagram or whatever...
