Tennessee State

Tax free weekend begins in Tennessee

By Amelia Young
 2 days ago
Tax free weekend is July 29-31 in Tennessee. It’s a time many Tennesseans have been waiting for to see relief from recent inflation costs.

The tax break weekend marks one of the best times of the year to check back-to-school items off lists. The annual sales tax holiday will run all weekend long for items like clothing, school supplies and computers.

Clothing is tax-free on items that are $100 or less. School and art supplies under $100 are also tax free. There's also no sales tax for computers, laptops and tablets under $1,500.

Surveys show families are expected to spend more than $860 this year on school supplies alone. To cover the cost, 38% are cutting back on other areas of spending.

Big box stores like Walmart are doing what they can to provide much-needed relief to families.

"We want to make sure families can get what they want and what they need and not have to compromise there. Families can also shop and save money this weekend during tax free weekend," said Kelsey Bohl with Walmart.

With inflation hitting hard, families are looking for a break wherever they can. "Back-to-school shopping should be fun and affordable. You shouldn’t have to choose between what you want and what you need," said Bohl. "We have over 100 items that are under $1 so that includes school supplies like crayons, pencils, notebooks, glue."

Inflation rose to a record 9.1% and now school supplies are up about 8%, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Trends show families are likely choosing to spend more on clothes, accessories and shoes compared to last year and less on electronics.

