ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

FOX 5 Zip Trip to Alexandria: Avocados from Peru and Lidl

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?

Whether you prefer Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, or heirloom varietals, there are many types of apples to choose from at the grocery store or farmers' market. No matter your favorite, the ideal apple will be crisp, juicy, sweet, and maybe a little tart, depending on the variety. But how long will it stay that way when you bring it home? We talked to two experts to find out how to keep apples fresh for as long as possible, including whether refrigerating them is the best way to store apples.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy