Public Safety

Masked Pair At Large After Gunpoint Robbery Of Lehigh Valley Gas Station Store: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Ary's Express Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are looking for two people they believe robbed a gas station convenience store in the Lehigh Valley at gunpoint, WFMZ reports.

Two masked men walked into Ary's Express Mart in the 1500 block of Northampton Street in Wilson, where one of the suspects pulled out a gun, around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, the outlet says.

The duo then went behind the register and swiped an unspecified amount of cash before fleeing the scene, according to the outlet. The worker was not injured.

