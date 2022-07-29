ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaRnm_0gxNgxZ800

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card.

Check Out: 9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Discover: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Massachusetts EBT cards work just like a credit or debit card, which can be swiped at card reader terminals at authorized locations with the Quest logo on the door or the window of the store. You can buy any food item, excluding prepared meals sold hot and ready to eat.

If a store with the Quest logo does not have a working EBT machine, the Massachusetts DTA says the store clerk will handwrite a voucher for SNAP purchases and call to see if you have enough benefits to purchase the food. Sign and keep the voucher to subtract this amount from your balance. It could take a few days for the amount to be subtracted from your account.

If you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), $40, $60 or $80 will be put back on your EBT card per month. Massachusetts SNAP can also provide utility discounts, free school meals and discounted admissions to many museums and cultural institutions via EBT Card to Culture.

You can check your eligibility for SNAP in Massachusetts by filling out the online screener . To apply, fill out the online application through DTA Connect. You can also apply for SNAP over the phone at 1-877-382-2363 (press 7 to apply for SNAP), or fill out an application and send it to your local DTA office by fax or mail. You may also visit a location in person.

Discover: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

Your SNAP benefits are deposited into your EBT account over the first 14 days of each month based on the last digit of your Social Security number. Here is the Massachusetts SNAP deposit schedule for August 2022:

SSN ends in: Benefits available:
0 August 1st
1 August 2nd
2 August 4th
3 August 5th
4 August 7th
5 August 8th
6 August 10th
7 August 11th
8 August 13th
9 August 14th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022

Comments / 5

Dorothy Hutchison
1d ago

what a joke. I ran into some very rough months during Covid then gas prices being g so high. applied for help. Denied because I couldn't produce a pay stub that didn't exist.

Reply(1)
5
wash your ass
1d ago

It’s crazy how PPL that really need the extra help. Get denied because according to DTA “they make too much” lmaoooo

Reply
3
Related
westernmassnews.com

Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Free school meals extended for 400,000 Massachusetts students

BOSTON - Four hundred thousand students in Massachusetts will continue to get free school lunches this year.As part of the new state budget, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of the program that's been providing children with meals at no cost for the last two years.Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.Project Bread celebrated the move, saying lunch participation in March 2022 was 42.3% higher than it was pre-pandemic in March 2019."This is a moment in time when all our eyes have been opened to the vast disparities faced by the children of Massachusetts when accessing the resources needed to be healthy and learn," Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in a statement. "While the road to equity is long and complex, this extension of School Meals for All is a straightforward and significant step in ensuring students are ready to learn next year."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
franklincountynow.com

Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon

(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Food Stamp#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Walmart Massachusetts Ebt#Quest#The Massachusetts Dta
WBEC AM

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 public school system in the US

Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country, according to WalletHub’s “2022 States With the Best & Words School Systems” report. Homebuyers carefully choose communities based on several factors, and for those raising a family or planning to, finding an area with great schools is a high priority. For many families public education is the only option, but school systems can vary widely due to resources and funding, according to the report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
westernmassnews.com

Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Cash available to homeowners and renters in Washington

stack of moneyPhoto by pictures of money (Creative Commons) If you're struggling to pay your mortgage or rent right now, that shouldn't be a surprise with the way that prices are increasing for pretty much all goods and services. Thankfully, there are some government funded stimulus programs that are still available to help you with your mortgage or rent. Keep reading for more information.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy