SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card.

Massachusetts EBT cards work just like a credit or debit card, which can be swiped at card reader terminals at authorized locations with the Quest logo on the door or the window of the store. You can buy any food item, excluding prepared meals sold hot and ready to eat.

If a store with the Quest logo does not have a working EBT machine, the Massachusetts DTA says the store clerk will handwrite a voucher for SNAP purchases and call to see if you have enough benefits to purchase the food. Sign and keep the voucher to subtract this amount from your balance. It could take a few days for the amount to be subtracted from your account.

If you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), $40, $60 or $80 will be put back on your EBT card per month. Massachusetts SNAP can also provide utility discounts, free school meals and discounted admissions to many museums and cultural institutions via EBT Card to Culture.

You can check your eligibility for SNAP in Massachusetts by filling out the online screener . To apply, fill out the online application through DTA Connect. You can also apply for SNAP over the phone at 1-877-382-2363 (press 7 to apply for SNAP), or fill out an application and send it to your local DTA office by fax or mail. You may also visit a location in person.

Your SNAP benefits are deposited into your EBT account over the first 14 days of each month based on the last digit of your Social Security number. Here is the Massachusetts SNAP deposit schedule for August 2022:

SSN ends in: Benefits available: 0 August 1st 1 August 2nd 2 August 4th 3 August 5th 4 August 7th 5 August 8th 6 August 10th 7 August 11th 8 August 13th 9 August 14th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022