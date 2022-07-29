ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Fast Food Can You Buy With EBT in Texas?

By Josephine Nesbit
Fast food restaurants in Texas currently do not accept EBT cards as payment for meals. To receive EBT-eligible meals at restaurants, your state must participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Restaurant Meals Program (RMP). There are only seven states in the program, and Texas isn’t one of them.

RMP is a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to be able to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP EBT cards. To be eligible for RMP, you must live in a state operating the program, be age 60 or older, disabled, homeless or the spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP.

While you can use your Lone Star Card nationwide, stores that accept EBT payments in Texas include gas stations, dollar stores, neighborhood pharmacies, big box stores, grocery stores and warehouse clubs, according to HoustonCaseManagers.com.

You can also use the USDA’s SNAP Retailer Locator to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers. Enter your location and select a retailer or map point to get store information and directions.

To bring the RMP to Texas, HoustonCaseManagers.com says to call your state’s elected official to ask about the program. Visit the How To Contact Your Elected Officials webpage on USA.gov to learn more about getting in contact with federal, state or local elected officials. Another option is to write a letter to an elected official explaining that you would like your state to accept EBT payments at fast food restaurants.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

