Exxon profits soar along with the cost of crude

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Bosch Thermotechnology, a leading global source of high-quality heating, cooling, and hot water systems, is pleased to introduce a new addition to its Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) family: IDS Light. Coming to market this summer, the new solution features state-of-the-art technology to precisely match the constantly changing heating and cooling needs of residential applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005110/en/ The new, extremely quiet IDS Light from Bosch Thermotechnology is the only 15-SEER inverter condenser solution on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

