Tulsa, OK

New Brookside restaurant introduces Tulsa to Scandinavian cuisine

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
Tulsa is known for its international cuisine and now one local restaurant is introducing Tulsans to a unique culinary experience.

Freya is a new Scandinavian restaurant concept and is now open on Brookside for those looking to try something new.

“Freya is actually the Nordic goddess of love, she’s just overall incredible, powerfully, feminine figure," says Justin Thompson, chef and owner of Freya.

Freya is the first Nordic restaurant in town. It's Thompson's latest concept in Tulsa.

“The inspiration was, we want to try new things, we want to do new things, we want to introduce people to new stuff," explains Thompson. "We don’t want to do the same stuff over and over again.”

From its cucumber avocado salad to its Scandinavian meatballs to its specialty elk chops with an herbed goat cheese sauce, the menu is introducing Nordic flavors to those with adventurous palates. Their food and their drink menu are what make them unique,
according to Thompson.

Freya's beverage program includes an entire menu dedicated to non-alcoholic drinks. This includes a range of wines, beers, and mocktails.

From the kitchen to the dining experience, every detail is designed with Nordic hospitality in mind.

“We use the word hygge, which means a sense of comfort and welcoming. It’s a Danish word and that really is the feeling here," says Thompson. "You know, it’s a comfortable place to dine and relax and you know meet with friends and family and that’s kind of the way that I feel restaurants and food, in general, should be.”

Freya is currently accepting reservations for limited dinner service on its website. The restaurant will open during its regular hours, including serving brunch and lunch, starting Aug. 2.

