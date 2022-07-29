Police: 2 suspects wanted in connection to Manhattan shooting

Police are searching for two suspects linked to a Manhattan shooting that took place earlier in July.

The NYPD says a 20-year-old man was walking in the area near Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 144th Street when two suspects on Citi Bikes approached him.

Both displayed firearms and fired off gunshots at the victim multiple times, police say.

The victim was not struck, and no property damage has been reported. One of the suspects was seen going over the Willis Avenue Bridge into the Bronx.

The second suspect fled to parts unknown, according to police.