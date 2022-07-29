ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Police identify man found dead on Dyker Heights driveway as Queens resident

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NyTL_0gxNgYh500

Police have identified the man found dead on a driveway in Dyker Heights on Tuesday as Queens resident Phil Guarino.

Guarino, 28, was found unresponsive on a driveway on 72nd Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway around 11:30pm Tuesday, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sources say there is surveillance video showing a man with a hand truck leaving Guarino's body on the driveway.

Guarino's cause of death will be investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Norwalk police: 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach

Norwalk police say a 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach Sunday afternoon. Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious man in the water at around 4:47 p.m. Multiple units and first responders were dispatched to the scene. An officer assigned to the beach arrived later to...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
longisland.com

Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Having a Medical Episode

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man had a medical emergency while operating a motorcycle and died in Kings Park Saturday. Gregory Petriella was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road when he suffered an apparent medical episode. He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road.
KINGS PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy