Police identify man found dead on Dyker Heights driveway as Queens resident

Police have identified the man found dead on a driveway in Dyker Heights on Tuesday as Queens resident Phil Guarino.

Guarino, 28, was found unresponsive on a driveway on 72nd Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway around 11:30pm Tuesday, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sources say there is surveillance video showing a man with a hand truck leaving Guarino's body on the driveway.

Guarino's cause of death will be investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.