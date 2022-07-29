Greggs: Police concern over planned 24-hour Leicester Square store

www.bbc.com
A huge mass of used wet wipes has formed an 'island' that has changed the course of England's second longest river, MP says
Thousands of discarded wipes flushed down toilets end up on the river Thames banks, forming a mass dubbed 'wet wipe island.'
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today
Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
Queen's Guard At Tower Of London Breaks Protocol After Man Fails To Move Away From Him
A Queen's Guard at the Tower of London was seen breaking protocol recently after a tourist failed to keep his distance. Have a look below:. The footage, which was uploaded earlier this month by TikToker @mifoodbook, shows the Queen's Guard appearing to give one of the famous Yeoman Warder tours – a popular tourist attraction at the Tower of London.
Video shows the moment a giant screen crashed down onto 2 dancers at a Hong Kong concert
Footage posted on social media appears to show the screen slamming into one dancer, knocking him over as the audience screamed.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia
Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Horror at Hong Kong boyband concert as huge video screen falls on to performers
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell on to performers below. The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boyband Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Passengers went into 'meltdown' as two unauthorised travellers removed from TUI flight
A mum has told how passengers on an aircraft screamed and cried after two people were removed from a TUI flight. Lara Beasley said people were left anguished as the incident unfolded. The 42-year-old said it took more than half an hour to take the passengers, which the pilot confirmed...
Spanish Authorities Just Found a $500,000 Picasso Sketch Smuggled in a Passenger’s Suitcase
Authorities seized a drawing attributed to Pablo Picasso after it was found in a passenger’s suitcase by Spanish customs officials in an Ibiza airport earlier this month, Spain’s customs office said in a statement Monday. The passenger, who was flying from Zurich, failed to declare the artwork. Picasso’s...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
A new start after 60: I was looking for a holiday after my husband died – and ended up with a job in Italy
Joyce Faulkner was contemplating trips to some of the couple’s old haunts when an inquiry about a house swap led to the owner asking if she could help with her children
BBC
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
