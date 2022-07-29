Close Kensington community fridge?; Meet Philly’s new ‘night mayor’; Paying more property tax | Morning roundup

billypenn.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
billypenn.com
Preserving Philly’s history; Dead and dying mall tour; School worker hiring blitz | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How does historic preservation work in Philadelphia?. Founded in 1955, the Philadelphia Historical Commission was one of the nation’s first municipal preservation boards to...
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
billypenn.com
Recycling in Philly: How to get a bin, what to put in it, and everything else you need to know
Philadelphia has had a citywide municipal recycling program with curbside collection since 1989. It’s a single-stream process (i.e. you throw everything into one bin) and there’s a pickup scheduled every week. Streets Department workers collected an average of 1,200 tons of recycling weekly last year, which is less...
billypenn.com
Fire guts Jim’s Steaks; Sharswood’s historic grocery store; What’s next for the Roundhouse? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Historic redlining settlement targets ‘nonbank’ lenders. Settling allegations that Chester County’s Trident Mortgage discriminated in marketing, hiring, and loan approvals to...
billypenn.com
How does historic preservation work in Philadelphia? A city commission holds all the power
The Philadelphia Historical Commission has been around a long time. Founded in 1955, it was one of the nation’s first municipal preservation boards to have citywide jurisdiction. But the practice of historical designation is a weighty beast. People have differing perspectives on what should be entered into the historical...
'Car guys' return to South Philly for East Passyunk Car Show
A South Philly festival that always attracts a big crowd returned Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Gas prices couldn’t stop the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival from kicking things into gear.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
billypenn.com
What you’ll find inside the new Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue, Sharswood’s first supermarket in 50 years
With the grand opening of Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue this week, Sharswood has a supermarket for the first time since the 1960s. The lower North Philly neighborhood, which blossomed as a center for jazz in the early half of the 19th century, then watched its fortunes fall, is undergoing a massive planned revitalization. Led by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in partnership with community-minded development firms Mosaic and Shift Capital, it started in 2016 with the demolition of two old-school public housing high-rises.
Bucks County Acknowledged in Philly Mag’s Lists of Great Shopping and Fun Spots
The Michener Art Museum made an appearance on Philadelphia Magazine's lists.Image via iStock. Shops and unique spots in Bucks County recently made appearances in Philadelphia Magazine’s lists of the best local places for Shopping & Style and Fun & Games.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Car show and street festival returns to South Philadelphia
The largest summer street festival in South Philadelphia returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday, bringing hundreds of car lovers to the neighborhood.
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
billypenn.com
The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway
One of the biggest weekends of the year in Philly is about to go down, and you can be a part of it all (for free!) thanks to The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway. That’s right, Jay-Z’s annual music festival takes over Philly’s iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway during...
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
billypenn.com
Jim’s Steaks owner says fire damage isn’t as bad as originally thought, targets spring 2023 reopening on South Street
Twenty-three hours after firefighters declared under control a two-alarm blaze that consumed the business his father had opened nearly 50 years ago, Jim’s Steaks owner Ken Silver got some better-than-expected news. The cheesesteak shop’s building at Fourth and South streets was declared stable. He and a crew could enter...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
penncapital-star.com
Philadelphia’s home appraisal bias task force issues its final report
PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker, along with Ira Goldstein, president of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund, and the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force, issued its final report and recommendations. This report is the culmination of more than a year’s work....
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
