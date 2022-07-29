ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Close Kensington community fridge?; Meet Philly’s new ‘night mayor’; Paying more property tax | Morning roundup

 3 days ago
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
MyChesCo

PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
What you’ll find inside the new Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue, Sharswood’s first supermarket in 50 years

With the grand opening of Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue this week, Sharswood has a supermarket for the first time since the 1960s. The lower North Philly neighborhood, which blossomed as a center for jazz in the early half of the 19th century, then watched its fortunes fall, is undergoing a massive planned revitalization. Led by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in partnership with community-minded development firms Mosaic and Shift Capital, it started in 2016 with the demolition of two old-school public housing high-rises.
MyChesCo

New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
billypenn.com

The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway

One of the biggest weekends of the year in Philly is about to go down, and you can be a part of it all (for free!) thanks to The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway. That’s right, Jay-Z’s annual music festival takes over Philly’s iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway during...
CBS Philly

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
penncapital-star.com

Philadelphia’s home appraisal bias task force issues its final report

PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker, along with Ira Goldstein, president of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund, and the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force, issued its final report and recommendations. This report is the culmination of more than a year’s work....
94.5 PST

Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?

One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
