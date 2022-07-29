Northamptonshire: Ben Sanderson and Luke Procter signs new contracts to stay at Wantage Road

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
Commonwealth Games 2022: hockey, cycling and Peaty back in the pool on day four – live!
Join our writers for the latest action from the 22nd game as the track cycling comes to an end among a host of other action
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Welsh fans turn Birmingham red
For one day only, a Birmingham suburb became a tiny part of Wales as Commonwealth Games marathon runners raced around city streets. Welsh flags and red shirts were to the fore in Selly Park, close to Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, as three of the nation's marathon runners - Natasha Cockram, Clara Evans and Dewi Griffiths - were roared on by several dozen vocal supporters on Saturday.
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Joey Evison: Kent sign Notts all-rounder on One-Day Cup loan and on three-year deal from 2023
Kent have signed Nottinghamshire's Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge. The 20-year-old former England Under-19 all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week. He will then complete his move to...
BBC
Euro 22: Nottingham City Council puts up 60ft England flag
A giant England flag has been put up on a council building in support of the Lionesses ahead of the Euro 2022 final. The 60ft (18m) by 26ft (8m) flag is draped on Nottingham's Council House, with the council believing it is the "largest in the country". Nottingham City Council...
SB Nation
On This Day (30 July 1981): Hard Man Munro joins the Sunderland cause
The recently appointed Alan Durban’s desire to mould a young energetic side at Sunderland was well known, but the new man was shrewd enough to realise there was a balance to be had. There would need to be a bit of experience and know-how thrown into the mix too...
MLS・
BBC
Krystian Bielik: Birmingham City re-sign Derby County centre-back on a season's loan
Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County. Bielik previously played for Blues on loan from Arsenal under Gianfranco Zola in 2017 when he made 10 appearances. The 24-year-old Poland international went on to sign for the Rams from Arsenal in...
QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’
To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
BBC
Leanne Crichton: Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
Euro 2022 LIVE: Lionesses set for London victory party after England’s historic win over Germany
England will host a victory party at Trafalgar Square on Monday afternoon, after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game as euphoria and relief rang out around Wembley - and the...
