Report: Missing Florida man took out $30K life insurance policy days before vanishing

www.wesh.com
Armani D
2d ago
30k will get you a cup of coffee, an Uber ride, and maybe a lobster dinner. Done, back to zero. Welcome to WPB!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Florida Man And Woman Arrested In Child Human Trafficking Case
A Florida duo was arrested earlier this month in a grotesque case of human trafficking and child sexual abuse Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, of Vero Beach, on two counts of
cw34.com
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wflx.com
Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
Man fatally hit by deputy’s cruiser after running across Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach, officials say
A man was killed early Friday morning when he ran across the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach and was struck by a marked sheriff’s cruiser, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the accident report, a 21-year-old man from Knoxville, Tenn., ran into the HOV lane just north of Okeechobee Boulevard about 5:45 a.m. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy driving in the ...
fox40jackson.com
Discovery of human remains at Florida construction site halts building of upscale community
Human bones discovered last week at a Florida construction site have halted the building of an upscale community while an anthropologist team from the University of South Florida (USF) helps detectives search the dig site. The human femur was uncovered on July 18 while the building crew excavated new residential...
MURDER CHARGES FOR DELRAY BEACH WOMAN, MAN
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man and woman are both facing murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Jacqueline Herre of 1117 Lakeaire Circle in Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED PEOPLE
wflx.com
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench. "I would say it smells like dead fish and crabs," said Jessie Rudd who was leaving the beach because of seaweed smell. Near...
Florida Sheriff Calls Out “Roadside Scammers” Using Young Girl With Cancer To Pocket Cash
Dodging phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers is a daunting task day in and day out. Scammers are always looking for new ways to try and scam you out of your money. Sheriff Office’s throughout the state and Attorney General Ashley Moody have
2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Lake Worth Beach.
bocanewsnow.com
MURDER CHARGES FOR BOCA RATON WOMAN, MAN
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man and woman are both facing murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Jacqueline Herre of 1117 Lakeaire Circle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
Officials in Martin County have released the names of the two people who were found Monday floating in a pond near Indiantown.
veronews.com
In Memory: July 29
Margaret Ann Schillizzi, 63, of Vero Beach FL, passed at home on Monday, July 25, 2022, surrounded by her family and love. She was born in the Bronx and moved to Hopatcong NJ in 1976 with her husband Steven. They renovated a lake house together and enjoyed many pool parties, BBQ’s, sunsets, fireworks, boat rides, skating, fishing, swimming, laughs and memories with neighbors that later became friends and family.
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman stole $2,800 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a woman who authorities said stole a $2,800 puppy from a pet store. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt, and black pants take the puppy from a viewing pen at Wet Kisses Pet Company, located at 6169 South Jog Road, around 4 p.m. on July 23.
cw34.com
14 arrested during Operation Weeping Willow
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 14 people on drug and racketeering charges during Operation Weeping Willow. The arrests occurred on July 23, and many arrested were involved in the original operation, which CBS12 reported on back in April. The sheriff's office...
cbs12.com
I-95 shut down after deadly crash involving PBSO deputy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly crash involving a sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian on I-95 has shut down southbound lanes in West Palm Beach, per Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on I-95 southbound and Okeechobee Blvd around 5:43 a.m. on Friday when a man attempted...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Aquarium Hosts Monthly Beach Cleanups on Free Admission Days
St. Lucie County - Sunday July 31, 2022: To help combat unwanted litter in our waterways, the Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit staff will host monthly beach cleanups on South Causeway Beach during free admission days into the St. Lucie County Aquarium, which are held on the first Tuesday of each month.
Comments / 11