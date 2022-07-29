Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around the Valley for July 29-31

ktar.com
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Find classes, events and more at senior centers
July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
Five Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
Need some plans this weekend? The final weekend in July offers you plenty of choices when it comes to things to do. You can see the works of Monet and other Impressionists writ large, cheer on the Arizona Rattlers’ quest for a championship, or attend a Stranger Things roller skating party.
City of Goodyear to unveil new library and city hall with ribbon cutting
PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear will unveil its new library and city hall on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the city announced. The $87 million Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ will include a new state-of-the-art city hall, a two-story library that is twice the size of the current one and a 2-acre community park for food trucks, parades, fairs, concerts and more.
Here’s how the West Valley is attracting healthcare innovators
The West Valley, much like the rest of Metro Phoenix is in the middle of a growth spurt. And, just like a sudden burst of height during high school causes soreness, the rapid pace of development on the west side comes with some aches and pains. As the region expands, more residents have found themselves living significant distances from the clusters of healthcare infrastructure. For example, a Buckeye resident must drive their child some 40 miles to receive top-notch medical care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s main facility on Thomas Road.
Work starts on another industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
PHOENIX – More warehouse space is on its way to southeast Mesa after developers broke ground Tuesday on a three-building industrial park project. When completed, Advanced Industrial Park will provide 335,066 square feet of warehouse and distribution space near Sossaman and Pecos roads, south of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Phoenix-based...
I-10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport among freeway restrictions this weekend
PHOENIX — A closure of Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is among the restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend. Westbound I-10 is scheduled to be closed between the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway and the State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Political sign parody turning heads in the Valley, supporting a good cause
PHOENIX — A joke that parodies the inundation of political signs on street corners during the election season is providing much more than a laugh. Signs are beginning to pop up around the Valley that say “Tyler Watson is crossing his arms” with a picture of the 25-year-old crossing his arms.
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
Dust, monsoon weather passes through the Valley Saturday evening
PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley Saturday evening, with more forecasted to fall before the end of the night and into the morning, officials said. The storm started just after 4 p.m. when a dust storm warning went into effect in the southeast Valley, affecting Interstate...
Trevor’s Liquor Proposes Second Location at Scottsdale 101
The boutique liquor store with an on-site beer and wine bar could be coming to north Phoenix.
8 Amazing Wellness Retreats In Arizona To Rejuvenate
The healing properties of the Arizona sunshine are transformative. The rugged, mountainous scenery juxtaposes the soft, pampering treatments at Arizona’s wellness retreats and spas. From earthy to luxurious pampering, you will find a personal self-care resort to suit your style. I am a spa treatment devotee. I have been...
The Perfect Summer Weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona
Summer is halfway over, but it’s not too late for those itching for a getaway. Travelers can savor the season with outdoor adventures, pools and pampering, plus good eats in Scottsdale, Arizona – all in one weekend. Witness an epic Sonoran Desert sunrise by taking in the scenery...
Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner
With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
Nearly 9,000 without power Saturday as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, SRP was reporting less than 200 power outages...
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
Monsoon damages Phoenix Circle K gas station's canopy
The north Valley didn't escape Mother Nature as an area gas station was damaged during the monsoon near 7th St. and Coral Gables Drive. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
Maggie’s Place gives back to Valley nonprofit
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Social media-based make-up and self-care brand Younique is giving back to Valley non-profit!. Younique is one of many brands in town for a sales convention and while they were here, their representatives decided to make a big impact. They invited women in the Valley to donate any essential hygiene and baby care items for Maggie’s Place. Maggie’s Place is a local non-profit based out of Phoenix that supports pregnant women and women with young children who are experiencing homelessness.
