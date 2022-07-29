Bullwinkle's Tavern is now open, picking up the Five Forks flag

www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Where You Can Find the Best Milkshakes in Spartanburg
Love a good milkshake? We here at Kidding Around were tasked with the difficult (self-imposed) job of seeking out the best milkshake in the Hub-City. Grab one of these great milkshakes in Spartanburg, SC. Rocky Moo. 100 East Main Street – Suite R4, Spartanburg. This local ice cream shop...
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
FOX Carolina
Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
WYFF4.com
Brewery disc golf courses in Carolinas make top ten list of best in the world
PELZER, S.C. — Two of the top ten brewery disc golf courses in the world are right here in the Carolinas, according to a new list released byUDisc. Highland Brewery Company Disc Golf in Asheville was number 5 on the list. The brewery opened in 1994 and the disc...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Literacy Association to host 21st Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale
Greenville Literacy Association will host its 21st annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale from Aug. 12-14 at McAlister Square in Greenville. The annual book sale, which is held at 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, will feature a variety of events including:. Aug. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Kick-off Party...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
Zip Trips: Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- A small town nestled at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, welcome to Travelers Rest. Also commonly known by its nickname, “TR.” The name Travelers Rest relates back to the 1800s when travelers and livestock drovers would come to town, rest for the night and then pick back up on […]
WYFF4.com
Shark Week blimp flies over South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — People stopped along the interstate in Simpsonville Friday morning to grab pictures and videos of the Shark Week blimp. The video above was taken in Simpsonville around 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Channel blimp made a stop in Anderson to refuel. Video below shows the blimp in...
Robbie Biershenk holds second round lead in Greenville County Am at 13-under par
Simpsonville – Through two rounds at Fox Run Country Club, two-time Spartanburg County Amateur champion Robbie Biershenk leads the 2022 Greenville County Amateur by 3 shots at 13-under par. Biershenk shot a bogey free 65 on Saturday. A pair of former champions are among the 4 golfers three shots back in 2018 winner Danny Brock […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
scgolfclub.com
“Shank” takes it deep with a little help at the Greenville County Am
On most golfers scorecards, birdies and bogeys can be rare. On Robbie Biershenk’s first round scorecard at the Greenville County Amateur you had to search a little to find some pars. Biershenk had another one of the amazing rounds he can turn in at times to lead the field...
WLOS.com
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
FOX Carolina
Weekend ends with more storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight, any remaining showers or storms will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains. For Sunday, a stationary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large tree falls on Powdersville home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived […]
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News
The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’
In Greenville, South Carolina, Black children were given a 15-acre patch of land to play on called Mayberry Park in the Jim Crow South. But in 1938, the city split the park in half to create a new whites-only baseball stadium. As decades passed, the parks were not looked after. Greenville’s mayor said the neighborhood became the city’s garbage dump. Pressure began to build from the community to right a historical wrong. Now, with $15 million in donations, the 60-acre Unity Park was born. July 28, 2022.
WYFF4.com
'We're ready': Senior League World Series returns to Easley
EASLEY, S.C. — "We're ready, we're ready, we're very ready," Puerto Rican player, WilJerry Santiago said. The Senior League World Series is back in Easley after being canceled because of COVID-19 and organizers looked to kicked things off with a bang at fanfest. "We have people all over the...
Comments / 0