ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victim in Shrewsbury murder investigation named

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham car thefts not investigated by police, victim says

A lack of police action means a community is having to investigate car thefts itself, a victim says. Since Saturday, people in Bournville, Birmingham, say they have recorded a "brazen" gang, thought to be the same group, stealing cars in the daytime. One woman says she was told staffing pressures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victor Hamilton: Man charged with murder in Ballymena

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim. Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shrewsbury#Violent Crime#Bst
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed

Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle

A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years

Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chilling moment killer lorry driver, 64, is caught on CCTV dragging wheelie bin containing body of coffin maker, 20, he had battered to death in his shipping container lair before burying her in shallow grave in park

This is the moment a 64-year-old lorry driver who murdered a coffin maker heaped further indignity on her - using a wheelie bin to take her to her shallow grave. Neculai Paizan beat Hungarian Agnes Akom, 20, over the head more than 20 times in his home in a converted shipping container in Brent, northwest London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Drivers' fury as six police cars and 12 officers are used to stop drivers over minor offences including one who was fined £100 for his mis-spaced number plate

An assistant chief constable has been forced to defend his force's tactics after six police cars and 12 officers were sent out to an operation which ended in someone getting a ticket over a mis-spaced number plate. Former union official Glen Dyson, 66, of Lowton, Warrington, Cheshire, was stunned to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lillia Valutyte: Man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a man they sought to identify, and several members of the public came forward with information.The man is being held in custody, and while police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, officers will continue investigations in the town.In a statement at 4pm on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Martyn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK’s youngest knife crime victims after girl, 9, stabbed to death in street

A community is reeling after a nine-year-old died of suspected stab wounds in Lincolnshire. A man, 22, was on Saturday arrested on suspicion of murdering Lilia Valutyte, after a “profoundly shocking” attack in Boston town centre on Thursday evening.Her family is being supported by specialist officers, Lincolnshire Police said, adding that their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.Local residents spoke of their shock and fear at the killing happening so close to home.Another, posting on Facebook, commented: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?”The attack, involving...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy