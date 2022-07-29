Victim in Shrewsbury murder investigation named

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a man they sought to identify, and several members of the public came forward with information.The man is being held in custody, and while police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, officers will continue investigations in the town.In a statement at 4pm on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Martyn...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO