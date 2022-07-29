Victim in Shrewsbury murder investigation named

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Images released of man wanted in connection with stabbing of girl, 9
Police want to question man after death of Lilia Valutyte from single stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire
BBC
Birmingham car thefts not investigated by police, victim says
A lack of police action means a community is having to investigate car thefts itself, a victim says. Since Saturday, people in Bournville, Birmingham, say they have recorded a "brazen" gang, thought to be the same group, stealing cars in the daytime. One woman says she was told staffing pressures...
BBC
Victor Hamilton: Man charged with murder in Ballymena
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim. Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Arrested After Girl, 9, Is Stabbed To Death On Lincolnshire Street
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte. Lillia was found seriously wounded in Fountain Lane, Lincolnshire, this Thursday 28 July. The man in question was arrested today, 30 July, after two other people were arrested and released...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One-month-old baby dies after being taken to hospital in critical condition – as police arrest man and woman
The death of a one-month-old baby in Somerset has led to a police investigation, which has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman. Emergency services were called to an address on Helliers Road in Chard at around 11.30pm on July 16 following reports a baby had fallen ill, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Body is found as police scour woodland for missing Army chef, 31, who disappeared a week ago
Police searching for a missing army veteran last seen more than a week ago when she vanished from her home have found a body. Chelsea Allen, 31, was reported missing on June 26 when she vanished at 3am on foot with no phone or money from her home in Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
BBC
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years
Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
Chilling moment killer lorry driver, 64, is caught on CCTV dragging wheelie bin containing body of coffin maker, 20, he had battered to death in his shipping container lair before burying her in shallow grave in park
This is the moment a 64-year-old lorry driver who murdered a coffin maker heaped further indignity on her - using a wheelie bin to take her to her shallow grave. Neculai Paizan beat Hungarian Agnes Akom, 20, over the head more than 20 times in his home in a converted shipping container in Brent, northwest London.
EXCLUSIVE: Drivers' fury as six police cars and 12 officers are used to stop drivers over minor offences including one who was fined £100 for his mis-spaced number plate
An assistant chief constable has been forced to defend his force's tactics after six police cars and 12 officers were sent out to an operation which ended in someone getting a ticket over a mis-spaced number plate. Former union official Glen Dyson, 66, of Lowton, Warrington, Cheshire, was stunned to...
BBC
Lillia Valutyte: Man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston
A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a man they sought to identify, and several members of the public came forward with information.The man is being held in custody, and while police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, officers will continue investigations in the town.In a statement at 4pm on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Martyn...
UK’s youngest knife crime victims after girl, 9, stabbed to death in street
A community is reeling after a nine-year-old died of suspected stab wounds in Lincolnshire. A man, 22, was on Saturday arrested on suspicion of murdering Lilia Valutyte, after a “profoundly shocking” attack in Boston town centre on Thursday evening.Her family is being supported by specialist officers, Lincolnshire Police said, adding that their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.Local residents spoke of their shock and fear at the killing happening so close to home.Another, posting on Facebook, commented: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?”The attack, involving...
Comments / 0